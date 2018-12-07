England midfielder Jordan Nobbs ruled out of Women's World Cup

Jordan Nobbs will miss the 2019 Women's World Cup after surgery on an ACL injury

Jordan Nobbs has been ruled out of next summer's Women's World Cup after surgery to repair an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Arsenal midfielder ruptured the ACL her left knee against Everton last month and underwent successful surgery on Monday.

She will now miss the remainder of the season and the World Cup in France, which begins on June 7.

England Women head coach Phil Neville said: "We are all wishing Jordan a speedy recovery and will be supporting her every step of the way throughout her rehabilitation process.

"She is an invaluable member of the Lionesses squad and played a huge part in helping us secure our place at next summer's Women's World Cup finals in France.

"Naturally we are disappointed that a player of Jordan's ability and importance will not be able to take part in the World Cup.

"But the priority is that she returns to full fitness and can look forward to many exciting years ahead playing for both her club and country."

Nobbs had an impressive start to the FAWSL season scoring nine goals from midfield. Arsenal are currently top of the league having won nine of their opening 10 matches.

The draw for the World Cup takes place in Paris on Saturday with England in Pot 1 along with France, USA, Germany, Canada and Australia.