Fran Kirby out of England Women squad due to knee injury

Fran Kirby returned to Chelsea to continue recovery from a knee injury

Fran Kirby has withdrawn from the England squad to face Canada and Spain due to a knee injury.

The Chelsea forward's injury was assessed on Monday and the decision was taken for her to return to her club side to continue her recovery.

The 25-year-old is not thought to be a doubt for this summer's Women's World Cup in France.

Manchester City's Gemma Bonner has been called up to replace Kirby in Phil Neville's squad.

Disappointed to not be involved with the squad this week, but I’m looking forward to watching and supporting them in their up coming games 💪🏻 let’s go @Lionesses 🦁😍 https://t.co/R60n6figS2 — Fran Kirby (@frankirby) April 2, 2019

A statement from the FA said: "Fran Kirby has withdrawn from the England squad due to knee pain which requires careful management.

"The Chelsea forward met up with the squad on Sunday, but following assessment, it was decided she return to her club, taking a long-term approach to her injury management with a view to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in June.

"Manchester City's Gemma Bonner has been called up and will join the group for training at St. George's Park on Tuesday morning as the Lionesses prepare for their 'Road to France Series' double header against Canada on April 5 and Spain on April 9."