USA captain Megan Rapinoe backs Ada Hegerberg decision to boycott Women's World Cup.

Megan Rapinoe has defended Ada Hegerberg's World Cup boycott

USA captain Megan Rapinoe says she supports Norway's Ada Hegerberg decision to turn her back on the Women's World Cup.

Hegerberg, who is the first female player to be awarded the Ballon d'Or, and the winner of four successive Champions League titles with Lyon, has refused to play for Norway since 2017 due to a dispute about how women's football is treated.

Rapinoe, a World Cup winner and Olympic gold medallist, said: "I support her in that she gets to make whatever choice she wants. I personally wouldn't ever miss out on a World Cup.

"The World Cup is not better for her being out of it... I would have liked to see her be able to entertain on this stage," added the Californian midfielder.

"But I understand that's her personal decision, and for her she felt that was the best thing. For me, you never want to have any of your opportunities taken away.

"Obviously there's things that we fight against and sometimes the opportunities are made harder by some of the inequalities that we face. But you always want to be able to play, and be on that bigger stage and hopefully make the impact there."

The 23-year-old striker claims she quit the Norwegian national team after being left "mentally broken" and suffering nightmares.

"It was tough at so many camps. I have been broken mentally," Hegerberg told Norwegian soccer magazine Josimar.

"It has been a deeply depressing feeling. I had nightmares after being with the national team, you shouldn't have things like that. If you want to get anywhere in life you have to make choices.

Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg will not be playing for Norway at the World Cup

"Immediately the thought came into my mind - 'I think I'll have to stop playing for the national team. (Then) everything just ran off and I started to sleep well again."

Hegerberg's comments about quitting Norway has lead to a stinging rebuke from Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard questioned the timing of the Josimar interview, coming shortly before Norway open their World Cup campaign against Nigeria on Saturday.

"Maybe you can find something better to do than destroy the national team's preparations for the World Cup?" the winger said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"They have qualified for the World Cup with their country [among the greatest things a footballer can experience] and they have already had enough negative attention. They deserve better.

"That you choose to do an interview like this is completely incomprehensible. The timing is terrible. The choice not to play for Norway is yours, but respect Norway and our national team. It's enough now."

Norway have been drawn in Group A at the World Cup that also includes hosts France and South Korea.