Phil Neville says Argentina v England rivalry no bearing on Women's World Cup game

0:50 Phill Neville says Toni Duggan will be out of the Lionesses second group game against Argentina due to a thigh injury Phill Neville says Toni Duggan will be out of the Lionesses second group game against Argentina due to a thigh injury

Phil Neville does not believe the rivalry which exists between England and Argentina in the men's game will have any bearing on the Lionesses' World Cup clash on Friday evening.

However, Neville is expecting a tough test against the South Americans, who surprised many when they held Japan to a goalless draw in their opening match.

Meetings between the two in the men's game have thrown up a number of memorable and controversial moments over the years, but Neville told a press conference: "They haven't got the history and the rivalry on the women's side that the men have got.

Nikita Parris celebrates scoring for England in Women's World Cup opener against Scotland

"It would be silly for me to start talking about Michael Owen's goal [World Cup 1998], the David Beckham sending-off [in the same game] or the 'Hand of God' goal [by Diego Maradona in World Cup 1986] because it actually doesn't make reference to the history or rivalry on our side.

"This is quite new, a game we haven't played that often. This is a great footballing nation we are playing, a very proud nation.

"We are playing against a team with great history and there are parallels with both, men's and women's football. There are similarities in the way they play.

0:41 England defender Alex Greenwood has promised the Lionesses will produce a more 'complete' performance against Argentina at the World Cup England defender Alex Greenwood has promised the Lionesses will produce a more 'complete' performance against Argentina at the World Cup

Former England midfielder Neville confirmed Toni Duggan will not feature in the Lionesses' second group game and she is the only player unavailable for Friday night's game in Le Havre.

"Struggling I think to make the squad tomorrow. She's come on leaps and bounds since the last game against Scotland. It's just probably come a day too soon for Toni, but she'll be back with us for the Japan game definitely," he said.

Toni Duggan was not named in the starting XI or on the bench for England's opener against Scotland

Neville is "under no illusions" as to the test his side face at Le Havre's Stade Oceane.

The England boss, who was disappointed with a short spell of his side's opening win against Scotland, said: "It [Argentina's draw with Japan] didn't really surprise me.

"The games that we've studied Argentina we don't think we've seen them as organised and determined as they were against Japan.

"We're under no illusions as to how tough this game will be. Man-to-man marking, aggressive and we need to show the same quality we did against Scotland to get a result."

When asked how his attackers will approach the game, Neville added: "We were planning to play against a team sitting back and defending a bit deeper than Scotland.

"They know they will be playing in tight spaces, limited room, and we've worked hard on our final third play in the last few days.

"They are strong defensively and it's up to us to break that defence down. We know we must defend well as well - their two best players are attacking players.

"We must make sure our players in the final third are relaxed and free to express themselves."