England Women vs Argentina Women preview: Phil Neville's side targeting second World Cup win

England Women are targeting a second World Cup win when they take on Argentina Women on Friday, but with an improved performance.

Phil Neville's side beat Scotland Women 2-1 in their opening game of Group D, an despite a dominant first half, they were outplayed by their British rivals after the break.

England Women will be aiming to maintain high performance levels against an Argentina side who only won their first ever World Cup point last time out.

They managed to secure a goalless draw against fellow Group D opponents and former World Cup winners Japan on Monday and could secure another coup at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

Walsh: Neville passion driving Lionesses

England midfielder Keira Walsh has explained how manager Phil Neville's relentless approach is benefiting the Lionesses World Cup chances.

"Most people know Phil Neville by now," Walsh told Sky Sports News on Tuesday. "He's never satisfied with any performance.

"He kind of just told us what he wasn't happy with and I think as players we already knew that when we came off the second half wasn't what we wanted it to be like. But I think the main thing was that we got the result and three points in the first game puts us in a good position in the group.

"We reviewed the game and spoke about the areas we need to improve in and hopefully we can take that into the Argentina game."

Team news

Toni Duggan (thigh) and Demi Stokes (knee) started on the bench against Scotland as they continue their recovery from injury, but could be in contention on Friday.

Millie Bright injured her shoulder in the opening games and was substituted early in the second half, but should be fit to feature against Argentina.

