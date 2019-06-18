Women's World Cup: Hosts France seal top spot with Nigeria win, Norway also through

Wendie Renard's penalty sent France through in top spot

The video assistant referee helped hosts France to victory over Nigeria at the World Cup to seal top spot in Group A.

The game in Rennes remained goalless until the final 15 minutes, with Wendie Renard scoring a penalty at the second attempt to secure a 1-0 win.

Referee Melissa Borjas awarded a spot-kick after consulting VAR and adjudging that Viviane Asseyi had been taken down by Ngozi Ebere - who was shown a second yellow card for the challenge.

Renard stepped up and smashed the penalty against the post, only for VAR to once again fall in favour of France.

Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie stepped off her line before Renard struck the ball and Borjas ordered a retake, with the Lyon defender making no mistake second time around.

Asseyi missed a decent early chance to put France ahead at Roazhon Park on a night when they passed up plenty of opportunities to wrap up the win.

Renard's original penalty was retaken after a VAR review

Valerie Gauvin and Amandine Henry both missed headers, with the pattern of play continuing after the break with Delphine Cascarino firing wide.

It took until the 65th minute for the first shot on target as Amel Majri drew a simple save out of Nnadozie.

The penalty incident followed soon after as France secured the win, with Nigeria's place in the competition still up in the air as they hope to end the group stage as one of the four best third-placed sides.

Norway progressed to the knockout stages after scoring a penalty in each half as they held off South Korea for a 2-1 win at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

Norway got on the scoresheet with the earliest goal of this year's finals so far as new Barcelona signing Caroline Graham Hansen picked out the bottom-left corner with a fifth-minute spot-kick after Cho So-hyun brought down Maria

Thorisdottir.

South Korea had numerous chances to draw level and they began to dominate soon after the opener as Yeo Min-ji had a header saved before Kang Chae-rim fired wide and Ji So-yun was also denied before the break.

Norway celebrate their winning goal against South Korea which sends them through

But Kang conceded her side's second penalty of the match six minutes after the break for a foul on Hansen and Isabell Herlovsen made no mistake as she slotted home from the spot to double Norway's lead.

Opening scorer Hansen succumbed to her injuries moments later following the collision and was replaced by Frida Maanum.

Yeo pulled one back for South Korea with 12 minutes remaining as she tapped Lee Geum-min's assist home for their first goal of the tournament.

She headed wide at the death with a chance to go level but Norway held on as their opponents failed to record a point in the group stage and go home from France empty-handed.

Next up, Norway face the runners-up of Group C - Brazil or Australia - in the round-of-16 on Saturday.