Kiera Walsh hands in Manchester City transfer request

Keira Walsh helped Manchester City to a domestic cup double last season

Keira Walsh has formally handed in a transfer request to Manchester City Women, according to Sky sources.

Lyon and Atletico Madrid are believed to have placed formal bids that have been rejected by City.

Walsh was a key part of the England squad that reached the Women's World Cup semi-finals

Walsh's reputation was enhanced at the Women's World Cup, where she featured in five of England's six matches in France, including their semi-final defeat to USA on Monday.

That has led to the 22-year-old becoming a transfer target for some of the best women's teams in Europe, despite City completing the domestic cup double last season.

