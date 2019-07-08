Premier League and WSL double-headers can work, says Liverpool Women boss Vicky Jepson

Vicky Jepson hopes England's success will boost interest in the domestic game

Liverpool Women’s manager Vicky Jepson is excited by the prospect of double-headers alongside Premier League games and hopes fans will now turn out in force for Women's Super League matches.

England's World Cup semi-final defeat to the USA enjoyed a peak television audience of 11.7m viewers, which Jepson described as "massive for this country", and now discussions are focused on how to build upon the interest generated by the national side at this summer's tournament.

England were beaten 2-1 by USA in the semi-final

Average WSL attendances last year were under 1,000 but - after seeing the Juventus and Atletico Madrid women's sides play in front of large crowds at the home of their respective men's sides earlier this season - there is a demand to push and promote the domestic game more.

Some talks have concentrated on double-headers, which could potentially see top-flight women's matches played in Premier League stadiums, possibly straight after Premier League games.

Jepson told Sky Sports News: "If it works for your club that's fantastic.

Vicky Jepson was appointed Liverpool boss last October

"It only takes one person in this country to do it and put pressure on others to do the same," she added.

"It could work and there's no reason why clubs can't try it."

Barclays announced a sponsorship deal with the WSL back in March and there has also been speculation that the Premier League may take over the running of the competition from the FA.

Although there has been no confirmation any talks have taken place, Jespon claimed that their involvement would be "another step forward".