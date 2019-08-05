Manchester United Women's captain Alex Greenwood to join Lyon

Alex Greenwood is on the verge of joining European champions Lyon

Manchester United Women’s captain Alex Greenwood is joining European champions Lyon ahead of the new season.

Greenwood is in talks with the reigning European champions after United agreed terms with Lyon.

The England left-back will link up with international team-mates Lucy Bronze and Nikita Parris if she completes the move to the reigning European champions.

A Manchester United Women's statement read: "We have agreed terms with @OLFeminin for the transfer of @AlexGreenwood.

We have agreed terms with @OLFeminin for the transfer of @AlexGreenwood.



A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/jJsJjnqaSE — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) August 4, 2019

"A further announcement will be made in due course."

Greenwood joined newly-formed United ahead of the last campaign and captained them to the league title in the club's first season in the FA WSL Championship.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday, August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.