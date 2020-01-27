Women's FA Cup: Manchester City to face fourth-tier Ipswich in fifth round

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton holds the Women's FA Cup

Holders Manchester City will face fourth-tier side Ipswich in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.

Ipswich, the lowest-ranked team still in the competition, have been rewarded for their 4-1 victory over Huddersfield in the previous round with a trip to the Academy Stadium.

Chelsea, who are the only undefeated side in the Women's Super League, will host Liverpool.

Arsenal, currently second in the WSL, will welcome Women's Championship side Lewes to Meadow Park.

There could also be a meeting between Crystal Palace and Brighton, provided Palace win their replay against Southampton on Sunday.

The first match between the sides was abandoned, with Palace leading 3-0, due to a waterlogged pitch.

Sunderland, who are top of the National League North, will play host to WSL side Birmingham.

The WSL's bottom club Bristol City will play Everton, Tottenham will travel to Coventry and Leicester have been drawn to play Reading.

The fifth-round fixtures will take place in the week commencing Monday, March 2.

Women's FA Cup fifth-round fixtures

Bristol City vs Everton

Coventry vs Tottenham

Leicester vs Reading

Southampton/Crystal Palace vs Brighton

Manchester City vs Ipswich

Arsenal vs Lewes

Sunderland vs Birmingham

Chelsea vs Liverpool