Women's football and the gender pay gap in sport - Sky Sports' Sidelines podcast

Gender equality and the pay gap in sport are the hot topics on the latest edition of Sky Sports' Sidelines podcast.

Ex-pro footballer Rosie Kmita joins hosts Martha and Zuu to talk about her journey in football from a young age and how she eventually won over those who told her: "You can't play because you're a girl".

The latest podcast shines a light on investment in women's football and sparks a lively debate over inequalities across the game:

"I've heard of women who play football professionally having day jobs as well."

"I can't imagine Mo Salah doing that!"

"All we're asking for is that players can live off the wages that they're given, especially for teams in the bottom half of the Women's Super League."

Levelling the Field - the third episode of a six-part series

What is Sidelines?

Sidelines is Sky Sports' new podcast for 2020, telling the stories that surround sport.

Hosted by London DJ Martha and UK Grime MC Big Zuu, Sidelines will look to explore and discuss the issues that come hand-in-hand with professional and grassroots sport and will talk to the people pushing the culture forward.