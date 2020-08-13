Carla Ward named Birmingham City Women manager

Former Sheffield United boss Carla Ward has been unveiled as the new manager at Birmingham City Women

Carla Ward has been appointed as the new manager of Women's Super League side Birmingham City Women.

Ward made a surprise exit from her previous club Sheffield United Women in July, whom she led to second in the Women's Championship last season.

She spoke of wanting to pursue a new challenge, having first arrived at Sheffield United as assistant manager in 2017.

Despite missing out on promotion to the top tier, Ward led United to their best-ever finish - six points behind eventual champions Aston Villa.

Birmingham have been searching for a permanent successor to Marta Tejedor

Now the 36-year-old has been given the reins of WSL founding members Birmingham, who have been without a permanent manager since Marta Tejedor left in March.

She will be tasked with turning around the fortunes of a Birmingham side who finished second bottom in the top-flight last season.

While Liverpool were eventually relegated via the points-per-game method, Birmingham registered just two wins and seven points from their 13 matches as they finished in 11th.

🥁 The news you've been waiting for...@cwardy7 has been appointed as our new Head Coach. — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCwomen) August 13, 2020

On her appointment, Ward said: "This is a massive opportunity, Blues is a massive Club with a great history.

"I'm a people person with a holistic approach that is very much based around the player.

"I'm a big believer, particularly in my playing days, if we've got the players smiling and confident and buying into what you've got to do then you've got half a chance.Straight away it's about getting the players together and kicking on."

Ward will be joined by Charlie Baxter as assistant head coach and Tony Elliott as goalkeeper coach after a spell at Bristol City Women.

Sarah Westwood, general manager for Blues Women added: "We're delighted to bring Carla to the club.

"From the moment we first spoke, she impressed us with her ambition and work ethic. Her values and standards match perfectly with ours.

Carla Ward led Sheffield United Women to their best-ever finish last season - second in the Championship

"I know the fans will get behind Carla and the team and we are looking forward to being able to welcome them back into the stands as soon as it is safe to do so.

"I also want to take the opportunity to welcome Tony back to the Club and to say a huge thank you to the backroom staff for working so hard in the interim."

Completing the Blues backroom staff is returning coach Jenni Foster, strength & conditioning coach Holly Pickett and physiotherapist Chloe Needham.

The new WSL season is set to get underway next month with Birmingham travelling to Brighton & Hove Albion on September 6.