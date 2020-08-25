WSL's spree of big-name signings from North America could be over as NWSL announces restart plans
NWSL will restart with 'Fall Series' from September 5; Rose Lavelle and Jess Fishlock among players who have recently moved from America to WSL clubs
Last Updated: 25/08/20 7:48pm
The trend of North American-based stars coming to the WSL may be over after the return of professional women's football in the United States was confirmed.
The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) will start again on September 5, allaying fears of a lack of game time for many internationals ahead of next year's Olympics.
USA midfielders Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle (Manchester City), Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock (Reading) and Scotland forward Claire Emslie (Everton) are some of the players to have moved to England's top division during a period of uncertainty for American soccer.
Manchester United had been in talks to sign two-time World Cup winners Christen Press and Tobin Heath but a resumption for their clubs Utah Royal and Portland Thorns respectively may potentially make the deals difficult to conclude.
NWSL will return with a 'Fall Series', with the league separated into three-team groups in order to minimise travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Women's football was the first professional sport to resume during the pandemic in the U.S. when the NWSL Challenge Cup was held Utah in July.
The tournament was won by Houston Dash, captained by England's Rachel Daly, who is also expected to stay in the U.S. after interest from WSL clubs.