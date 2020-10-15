Wales Women head coach Jayne Ludlow calls up Olivia Clark and Josie Longhurst for Euro 2022 Qualifiers

Jayne Ludlow has named a 26-player squad as Wales Women prepare to face the Faroe Islands and Norway in two crucial UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Qualifiers.

Coventry United goalkeeper Olivia Clark returns to the international fold after missing the 1-0 defeat to Norway in Oslo last month, while 18-year-old Brighton player Josie Longhurst has received her first senior side call-up.

Longhurst is one of seven uncapped players named in the squad by Ludlow.

Megan Wynne remains unavailable as she continues her recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, while Loren Dykes is unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

Ludlow will still have a number of highly-experienced players at her disposal, however, including Sophie Ingle, who played her 100th international game in the defeat to Norway and Jess Fishlock, Wales' most-capped player.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Jayne Ludlow has announced her @Cymru squad to face the Faroe Islands and Norway in two key @UEFAWomensEURO matches.#BeFootball | #TogetherStronger — FA WALES (@FAWales) October 15, 2020

Wales play the Faroe Islands on October 22 at Rodney Parade in Newport, before they take on Norway five days later at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Looking ahead to the two games, Ludlow said: "There has been a fair bit of preparation that has gone into these games and they are very different opponents in the sense of the threats they'll bring to us.

"We have prepped very different game plans right now which I'm sure the girls will cope fine with. They're two games where I believe we can get decent results in."

WALES SQUAD:

Laura O'Sullivan, Olivia Clark, Poppy Soper, Jess Fishlock, Sophie Ingle, Hayley Ladd, Gemma Evans, Rhiannon Roberts, Anna Filbey, Angharad James, Nadia Lawrence, Rachel Rowe, Natasha Harding, Elise Hughes, Helen Ward, Kayleigh Green, Josie Green, Josie Longhurst, Charlie Estcourt, Lily Woodham, Maria Francis-Jones, Kylie Nolan, Carrie Jones, Cerys Jones, Georgia Walters, Chloe Williams, Bethan McGowan