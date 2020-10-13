Lucy Bronze and Nikita Parris named in England Women squad for Germany game

Lucy Bronze and Nikita Parris have been named in Phil Neville's England Women squad for their game with Germany on October 27.

Manchester City right-back Bronze missed the last camp in September due to injury, while Bronze's former Lyon team-mate Parris was unavailable due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Millie Turner, Esme Morgan, Niamh Charles and Ella Toone all get their second senior call-ups after impressing in camp last month, with seven uncapped players in total named in the 28-player squad.

Everton's Izzy Christiansen is also included but midfielder Jordan Nobbs misses out, despite her impressive form for Arsenal, as does Atletico Madrid striker Toni Duggan.

England play Germany at the Brita Arena in Wiesbaden on October 27 before facing Norway at Bramall Lane on December 1.

The Lionesses will gather at St. George's Park on October 18, with an in-house training game scheduled for October 23 before the squad travels to Germany.

Image: Manchester United defender Millie Turner is named in the 28-player squad

The matches will help preparations ahead of Euro 2022 on home soil and the Women's World Cup the following year.

England's last fixtures were at the SheBelieves Cup in March, which saw them lose to hosts USA and Spain but beat Japan.

Head coach Phil Neville said: "It's exciting to be facing top-class opposition again after such a long lay-off since the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year.

"Germany are currently ranked second in the world so there's no doubt it will be a tough test for us, but a vital one, as we measure our progress against one of the best teams in the world.

Image: Phil Neville's side last played a competitive fixture at the SheBelieves Cup in March

"It will give us a clear idea of where we're at in terms of our squad depth and development as we prepare for the home UEFA EURO in 2022. We want to compete for the highest honours in world football and that means challenging ourselves against the very strongest opposition.

"I was impressed with the performances of a number of younger players who joined our senior squad last month and I look forward to seeing their further integration and development during this camp.

"This is an exciting period for England players of all ages and experience to stake their claim for a place in the squad as we build towards upcoming major tournaments."

England Women squad: Carly Telford, Ellie Roebuck, Sandy MacIver, Hannah Hampton, Steph Houghton, Abbie McManus, Millie Bright, Grace Fisk, Millie Turner, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes, Esme Morgan, Niamh Charles, Leah Williamson, Jill Scott, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Izzy Christiansen, Georgia Stanway, Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, Rachel Daly, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo, Nikita Parris, Bethany England, Ellen White.