Toni Duggan plans WSL return - but wants to make Atletico Madrid 'history' first

Toni Duggan says she plans to return to English football one day - but has unfinished business with Atletico Madrid for now.

Duggan swapped Barcelona for Atletico last summer, having previously spent six years with Everton and four years with Manchester City, where she won a Women's Super League title.

The Liverpudlian, who has a year left on her current deal, is determined to add silverware in Spain but admits the pull of a WSL now packed with international stars remains strong.

Asked if she hoped to return to the women's top flight in England, she told The Women's Football Show on Sky Sports: "Of course - how could I not? Look at the league this year; I'm watching all the games.

1:16 Duggan admits it's been difficult being away from family during the coronavirus pandemic, but says she's committed to her club

"I miss home, I miss my family. I'm definitely going to be coming back home - I just don't know when yet.

"I want to push through with my contract - I've got a year left.

"It's a great club and I've really enjoyed my time; I'm settled and I'm enjoying my football. I've always had the support of my family; it's just a lot harder when you can't see them."

Barcelona were crowned 2019/20 champions after the league was ended prematurely in May due to the coronavirus outbreak and Duggan says her motivation is to help Atletico reclaim the title.

"I definitely want this year to be my year. I'm in Spain for football and I don't want to leave empty-handed - especially without the league [title].

"I'll be giving it my all. It's the club's aim [the league] but we got the furthest we'd ever got in the Champions League last year; want to keep making history, keep progressing."

Watch The Women's Football Show at 6pm on Fridays on Sky Sports and look out for the podcast.