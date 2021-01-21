Transfer news: Abbie McManus joins Tottenham on loan from Manchester United

Abbie McManus has 17 caps for England Women; the 28-year-old has made seven appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this campaign; she spent a decade with Manchester City prior to joining United in 2019

By PA Media

Thursday 21 January 2021 20:01, UK

Manchester United&#39;s Abbie McManus
Image: Abbie McManus helped England reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2019 and was part of the squad that won the SheBelieves Cup

Tottenham have signed defender Abbie McManus on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old England international has made seven appearances in all competitions for United this campaign.

McManus, who spent a decade with Manchester City prior to joining United in 2019, said: "I'm really excited to be joining Tottenham Hotspur, a big club with big ambitions.

"The team is in great form, winning three games on the bounce, and hopefully we can continue to build on those performances in the next few games and get into the top half of the table."

United added: "The club would like to wish Abbie the best of luck for the rest of the campaign."



