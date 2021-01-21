Transfer news: Abbie McManus joins Tottenham on loan from Manchester United

Tottenham have signed defender Abbie McManus on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season.
The 28-year-old England international has made seven appearances in all competitions for United this campaign.
McManus, who spent a decade with Manchester City prior to joining United in 2019, said: "I'm really excited to be joining Tottenham Hotspur, a big club with big ambitions.
- Transfer Centre LIVE!
- Scott rejoins Everton on loan from Man City
- Man City sign US World Cup-winner Abby Dahlkemper
"The team is in great form, winning three games on the bounce, and hopefully we can continue to build on those performances in the next few games and get into the top half of the table."
United added: "The club would like to wish Abbie the best of luck for the rest of the campaign."
