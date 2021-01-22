Jill Scott: Everton boss Willie Kirk backs England stalwart to have long-term impact on loan

England stalwart Jill Scott will bring a winning mentality to Everton and have a long-term impact at the club after signing a short-term loan, says manager Willie Kirk.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who is second on the all-time appearances list for the Lionesses with 149 caps, has re-joined the Merseyside club from Manchester City for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

Scott - a three-time Women's Super League winner - made only her second league start of the season for City on Sunday and her arrival is the "perfect fit", according to Kirk.

"It was nice to surprise the world of women's football because it is very difficult to surprise anyone now," Kirk said.

Scott, who signed a new two-year contract with City last summer that saw her combine her playing career with a coaching role, joins former City teammates Izzy Christiansen and Claire Emslie at Everton.

"She'll add a lot to us," Kirk said of Scott, who has played at four World Cups with England.

"She will certainly challenge our standards and although it is a short-term deal, I very much expect it to have a long-term impact."

Scott, who was made an MBE in the 2020 New Year's Honours list, won the FA Cup in 2010 and the Premier League Cup in 2008 with Everton between 2006-13.

Kirk added: "It's about bringing winners to the club now. We have brought a lot of talent but we now need to bring winners, players who have already got medals in their trophy cabinet and want to continue winning and we can learn off that."

Kirk says he has not given Scott any assurances over game time but is confident she will quickly prove her value on the pitch, with her immediately included in the squad for Everton's WSL trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

"I think we all know how good a player Jill is and if Jill is operating at the standards we know she can, she will certainly be on the pitch more than she won't be," he added.

"That will keep her happy and that will make sure we are operating at a high level."

Everton are currently fifth in the WSL table, four points behind fourth-placed City.