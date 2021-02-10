England interim boss Hege Riise and Man City and England striker Ellen White on Women's Football Show

England interim manager Hege Riise will be on the Women's Football Show this Friday to discuss her first squad announcement and her plans for the Great Britain Olympic team.

Riise will take charge of the Lionesses for the game against Northern Ireland on February 23, as well as the friendly against Canada in April, following Phil Neville's departure to Inter Miami in the MLS last month.

4:24 What has been the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on women's sport and has it created a 'Gender Play Gap'?

Claire Rafferty will also be a special guest on the show after she swapped playing for a new role on the board of Lewes FC, who are the first club to pay men and women equally.

There will be a look at the week's big news from the WSL, where Chelsea's unbeaten run of 33 games came to an end after Brighton defeated them at Kingsmeadow as a thrilling title race took yet another turn.

Image: Manchester City striker Ellen White is now the WSL's record goalscorer

Meanwhile, England and Manchester City forward Ellen White also features, after she became the WSL's all-time top scorer.

