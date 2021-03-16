Karen Hills appointed Charlton Athletic Women's head coach

Charlton Athletic women have announced the appointment of former Tottenham women's boss Karen Hills as head coach.

The 45-year-old played a key part in the development of Spurs' women's team, managing the club between 2009 and 2020 as they moved from a completely amateur set-up to a full-time professional outfit playing in the WSL.

Hills, who had a successful playing career with Charlton between 2001 and 2007, will lead the club in preparing to go full-time from July.

Image: Charlton players celebrate after winning the Women's FA Cup Final against Everton in 2005

Hills said: "I am looking forward to adding my experience and knowledge to what is already a great staff and a fantastic group of players here are the group.

"We are looking to build something special with Charlton and I can't wait to get started."

Charlton Women were one of the most successful teams in operation before the men's team were relegated from the Premier League in 2007, which saw funding cut for their female counterparts.

But having taken control of Charlton Athletic last year, Danish-American businessman Thomas Sandgaard has now brought both the men's and women's under one ownership with an eye to return both to former glories.

0:59 Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard talks about his plans to return the women's side to full-time players

"I am delighted we have been able to appoint someone of Karen's experience and pedigree," Sandgaard said.

"She has a great history with our club from her playing days and managed the transition to full-time at Tottenham Hotspur excellently.

"Charlton were one of the leading clubs in football in Karen's playing days and that is where we want to get back to.

"Going full-time and the appointment of Karen are two real statements of intent as we look to move the team forwards.

"Our ambition is for Charlton to be challenging in that top tier of the FA Women's Super League and I am looking forward to watching the team grow."

The current Charlton Athletic Women's coaching staff, led by Riteesh Mishra, remain in place and Hills will meet the first team on Tuesday evening ahead of her first training session with the club.