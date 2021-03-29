Europa League-style competition for women's football among proposals from European Club Association

A Europa League-style tournament is among the proposals in the European Club Association's (ECA) first women's football strategy, which was released on Monday.

The Women's Champions League is currently the only European club competition in women's football.

The men will contest three competitions from next season; the Champions League, the Europa League and the inaugural Europa Conference League.

The ECA, whose members include all of Europe's biggest clubs, has launched a 'Be a Changemaker' strategy for the women's game.

The plan is committed to "driving sustainability within the game, identifying new commercial opportunities and creating new women's football clubs across Europe", the ECA said.

The ECA's new head of women's football Claire Bloomfield said: "We have a responsibility to explore all opportunities that can help grow the competition landscape, both on a European level with a second-tier competition and then on a much more global scale, with a possible Club World Cup."

From next season three English teams will qualify for the Champions League in a new format which will feature a group stage and a round of 16 for the first time.

ECA chief executive Charlie Marshall said a women's Club World Cup would also be set up "fairly soon" with the ECA seeing the tournament as part of its strategy to help develop women's football.

The men's Club World Cup has been running since 2000, with winners of major intercontinental competitions playing each other in a knockout format. Bayern Munich are the defending champions.

"The prospect of a Club World Cup, fairly soon in the women's game, assuming that calendars can be resolved, is a really exciting one and I know FIFA is very keen on it as well," Marshall told reporters.

"In the women's game, there is much more potential, much more quickly, to develop global competitive balance."

Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes hopes the ECA's new strategy can help bridge the gap between the men's and women's game.

She said: "Our success on the pitch can be helped by winning off the pitch and ECA's bold new plans can drive an even higher performance culture throughout the women's game.

"The standards in elite women's football should not be any different from the men's and this strategy has the potential to start closing the gap."