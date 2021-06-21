WSL: Danielle van de Donk leaves Arsenal to join Lyon

Arsenal have announced midfielder Danielle van de Donk has left the club to join Lyon.

The 29-year-old Netherlands international has signed a two-year deal with the French club after reaching the end of her Arsenal contract.

Van de Donk joined the Women's Super League side from Gothenburg in November 2015 and went on to make 142 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 45 goals.

She helped Arsenal to the WSL title in 2019 and the FA Cup in 2016.

Van de Donk has scored 27 goals in 112 matches for the Netherlands and was part of the teams that won Euro 2017 on home soil and finished as runners-up at the 2019 World Cup in France.

Arsenal failed to win any silverware last season but beat Manchester United to the final Women's Champions League spot by one point.

They are also looking for a new manager after Joe Montemurro left for Juventus Women and also confirmed the exits of Jill Roord to Wolfsburg and right-back Leonie Maier upon the expiry of her contract.

