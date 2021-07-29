Marc Skinner: Man Utd Women appoint former Orlando Pride head coach on two-year deal

Manchester United Women have appointed Marc Skinner as their new head coach on a two-year contract, with the option for a further year.

The 38-year-old joins the Women's Super League club from US side Orlando Pride to fill the role left by Casey Stoney in May.

"I am excited and proud to become head coach at Manchester United," Skinner said.

"I'm looking forward to working closely with the staff and this talented group of players. Our focus is to build on everything they have already achieved in the women's game.

"It's an exciting opportunity to lead the team into what will be another competitive WSL season; I want us to achieve success together and our aim is to give the fans a team they can continue to be proud of."

Stoney resigned after three years in charge, and earlier in July, she was named San Diego boss ahead of their debut season in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Meanwhile, Skinner spent more than two years managing Florida-based Orlando Pride in the NWSL. He stepped down from the role last week.

Skinner had previously held a number of roles at Birmingham City, where he eventually became the women's first-team manager in 2016.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: "Marc is a coach with proven pedigree in the WSL and we are delighted he is joining the club and returning to the league after his recent time in the US.

"Our commitment to the continued development and success of the Women's team is total, and we see Marc's appointment, along with the talented squad and players recruited this summer, as key to that process."

Football director John Murtough added: "First and foremost, Marc is an excellent coach, but he also has incredible drive, ambition and a vision for the team, which really impressed us during the recruitment process.

"We are confident that Marc is the best person to be leading the team as we look forward to another exciting season."

Skinner had confirmed his departure from Orlando last week as a move to Manchester United drew closer.

"I am immensely proud to have been the head coach of Orlando Pride," Skinner said on Friday.

"I want to thank the players, staff and club for all of their efforts in creating a culture worthy of this city and state. To the fans, I thank you for being patient whilst we grew together.

"You will continue to drive this team to achieve the heights that you all deserve. I have no doubt that this club will go from strength to strength with the new ownership in place and the values that the team have worked hard to develop.

"Although I will be watching from afar, the iconic purple team will always remain close to my heart. For the final time, #VamosOrlando."