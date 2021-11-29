Nikita Parris: England forward to be rested for World Cup qualifier against Latvia on Tuesday

Nikita Parris will miss England Women's World Cup qualifier against Latvia on Tuesday night.
The Arsenal forward, who came off the bench during the second half of Saturday's 1-0 win over Austria, has left the Lionesses' squad in order to get some rest.
An FA statement said: "Parris will return home for a few days rest after a busy 14 months of domestic and international football."
- White on target as England stay perfect
- How the teams lined up | Match stats
- England's WCQ fixtures | WCQ Table
No replacement will be called up, meaning England will have a squad of 22 players for the game.
Sarina Wiegman's squad top Group D with five wins from five so far.
The 27-year-old was part of Great Britain's squad for the Tokyo Olympics during the summer, in which she also moved from Lyon to Arsenal.
The cold weather has had an impact on England's preparations for Tuesday night's match in Doncaster.
Their final training session before the match was due to take place at Newcastle's Academy but has been called off due to a frozen pitch.
The FA is looking into options, and hopes to stage one more session before the game.