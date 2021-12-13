Women's FA Cup fourth-round draw: Holders Chelsea play Aston Villa, Man Utd and Man City face third-tier sides

Chelsea won the delayed 2020/21 Women's FA Cup final against Arsenal earlier this month; holders travel to Aston Villa in fourth round, while Manchester United face third-tier Bridgwater and Manchester City play Nottingham Forest

Chelsea lift the Women&#39;s FA Cup
Image: Chelsea won the 2020/21 Women's FA Cup in the delayed final earlier this month

FA Cup holders Chelsea have been drawn to play Women's Super League (WSL) rivals Aston Villa in the fourth round of the competition, while Manchester United and Manchester City will face third-tier opposition.

Villa will host Chelsea - who beat Arsenal in the delayed 2020/21 final earlier this month - in one of three all-WSL ties.

The others will see Tottenham play Leicester and Reading travel to Brighton.

Manchester United have been handed a tie away to Bridgwater of the Southern Premier Division, while Manchester City will travel to Northern Premier Division side Nottingham Forest.

Fellow Northern Premier Division side Huddersfield will face WSL club Everton.

Arsenal, who have won the Women's FA Cup a record 14 times, will host London City Lionesses.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes celebrates with the trophy after the Vitality Women&#39;s FA Cup final
Image: Chelsea manager Emma Hayes celebrates with the trophy after the Women's FA Cup final

All fourth-round fixtures will take place on January 30, while the final will be played at Wembley on May 15.

Women's FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

  • Southampton vs Bristol City
  • Newcastle vs Ipswich
  • Plymouth vs Gillingham or Charlton
  • Liverpool vs Lincoln
  • Brighton vs Reading
  • Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City
  • Aston Villa vs Chelsea
  • Billericay vs Coventry
  • Durham vs Blackburn
  • West Brom vs Southampton Women's or Exeter
  • Sheffield United vs West Ham
  • Birmingham vs Sunderland
  • Bridgwater vs Manchester United
  • Huddersfield vs Everton
  • Tottenham vs Leicester
  • Arsenal vs London City Lionesses
