Women's FA Cup fourth-round draw: Holders Chelsea play Aston Villa, Man Utd and Man City face third-tier sides

FA Cup holders Chelsea have been drawn to play Women's Super League (WSL) rivals Aston Villa in the fourth round of the competition, while Manchester United and Manchester City will face third-tier opposition.

Villa will host Chelsea - who beat Arsenal in the delayed 2020/21 final earlier this month - in one of three all-WSL ties.

The others will see Tottenham play Leicester and Reading travel to Brighton.

Manchester United have been handed a tie away to Bridgwater of the Southern Premier Division, while Manchester City will travel to Northern Premier Division side Nottingham Forest.

Fellow Northern Premier Division side Huddersfield will face WSL club Everton.

Arsenal, who have won the Women's FA Cup a record 14 times, will host London City Lionesses.

Image: Chelsea manager Emma Hayes celebrates with the trophy after the Women's FA Cup final

All fourth-round fixtures will take place on January 30, while the final will be played at Wembley on May 15.

Women's FA Cup Fourth Round Draw