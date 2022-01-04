Coventry United: Women's Championship club set to be saved from liquidation after takeover agreed

Women's Championship side Coventry United are set to be saved from liquidation after a Midlands-based energy company reached a verbal agreement to take over the club.

Last month, Coventry United announced they had entered voluntary liquidation, having only gone fully professional this season.

But Energy Angels chief Lewis Taylor, who is willing to invest between £200,000 to £250,000 to ensure Coventry United can finish this season, is set to purchase the club after an agreement was reached with existing shareholders.

It comes after Taylor held constructive talks on Tuesday with the existing shareholders, who were willing to negotiate as they did not want to place the club into liquidation.

As a result of the takeover talks, Coventry's next match at Bristol City on Sunday has been postponed.

Taylor told Sky Sports News on Monday: "The deal is solely between us and the existing shareholders, so we're not reliant on any third parties to say we can or can't do this.

"I envisage the existing shareholders to just be happy someone else is willing to take it all on.

"We're not doing this just to keep the team together this season. That's the immediate concern, but I wouldn't be here doing this if it was only for this season.

"There's a potential to play WSL here, which should always be the goal."

Image: Coventry United manager Jay Bradford has met prospective new buyer Lewis Taylor

Taylor revealed he held virtual meetings on New Year's Day with manager Jay Bradford and the club's players to explain his takeover bid.

He said: "We've had a really positive response from the squad.

"We will shore the situation up very quickly and get the players paid for a start and make sure we're training on Wednesday morning.

"I want to reverse everything to December 22 when everything was okay and give reassurances that the players have the confidence to go and train, play and get results."

Coventry, who are playing in their third season in the second tier of the women's game, are 11th in the 12-team Championship, with six points from 11 games.