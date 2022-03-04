Emma Hayes: No concerns over Chelsea Women's future, whoever takes over will keep club successful

Emma Hayes believes whoever takes over Chelsea will have the same desire for the women's team to be successful, and she has no concerns over the future of the WSL side.

Owner Roman Abramovich, after almost two decades at the Stamford Bridge helm, announced his intention to sell the club this week amid the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But, ahead of Chelsea's final against Manchester City in the Women's Continental Tyres League Cup on Saturday, Hayes gave a bullish response to questions about the possible impact on her side.

"Chelsea has been a hugely successful club in my time here and I think Chelsea will continue to be a hugely successful club," she said.

Image: Hayes led Chelsea to their second straight WSL title last season

"It's really difficult worldwide, there's a war going on. It's a really difficult time for everybody. It's not specific for Chelsea. However, I'm the football manager, that's my job, my job is to prepare the team for Saturday and all of my focus and attention has been on doing that."

Petr Cech, Chelsea's technical and performance advisor, spoke to the club's players and staff, and Hayes said: "It's business as usual. Chelsea have amazing people across the club leading in all sections. Nothing's changed.

"What I know is this section is fully embedded into the club and, whatever happens in the future for Chelsea, the only people that are going into the club are people who want success.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea Pitch Owners member Chris Issit says the existence of the group would not put off potential buyers of the club and pays a heartfelt tribute to current owner Roman Abramovich

"So having success for women's teams, men's teams, academy teams; that's a fabulous attribute and I expect everything to remain the same going forward."

Defender Millie Bright says the squad's focus is fully on the final, where Chelsea are looking to make it a hat-trick of titles.

"Everyone's aware of the situation, I don't think it's something that can go unseen," said the England star. "But, for us, when we come into this Chelsea environment, we have to remain 100 per cent focused on the game and that's the final and lifting that trophy and playing to our best levels."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Tuchel pledges his future to Chelsea and says he has no intention to leave despite Abramovich putting the club up for sale

Thomas Tuchel says he has "no problem" remaining Chelsea head coach despite Abramovich's plan to sell up, insisting he "loves everything about the club".

Tuchel, who was appointed under Abramovich's ownership in January 2021, admits the owner's decision to sell has created "uncertainty", but has no doubts about his own future.

Asked if he would have a problem remaining at Stamford Bridge, the head coach said: "No, the opposite of a problem staying here.

"I said many times that I love working in the Premier League, I love to be in England and feel the tradition and the love for sports in general and football in particular. It's an amazing place to be.

"Chelsea is, for me, the perfect fit. I love to be here, I love everything about the club and hopefully it continues."