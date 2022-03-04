Women's League Cup final preview: Team news and stats as Chelsea take on Manchester City

Team news and stats for the Women's League Cup final as Emma Hayes' Chelsea face off against Gareth Taylor's Manchester City.

Chelsea will meet Manchester City in the Women's League Cup final at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday March 5.

The Blues emerged victorious against West Ham and Manchester United in the knockout stages of the tournament, while Gareth Taylor's Manchester City side defeated Bristol City and Tottenham on their road to the final.

The two sides last met in February, when Chelsea ran out as 1-0 winners to continue their pursuit of current Women's Super League (WSL) leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea will be looking to win the League Cup for a third consecutive year, having beaten Bristol and Arsenal in prior seasons to earn the trophy.

If they win the tournament again on Saturday, they will draw level with City, who have won the League Cup three times in their history - only Arsenal have had more success in the competition with five victories.

Chelsea have been indomitable in 2022 as they have gone unbeaten since the start of the year under manager Emma Hayes. Her team have won six out of eight fixtures - after a 0-0 draw with Arsenal, their last game, a 7-0 victory against Leicester in the fifth round of the FA Cup will leave Chelsea feeling confident ahead of the final.

City have enjoyed successive wins against derby rivals Manchester United in the WSL and FA Cup as they scored four goals in their fifth-round tie. This will have buoyed Taylor's team, who will be looking to avenge their league loss to Chelsea.

Manchester City midfielder Laura Coombs is back in contention to feature against Chelsea after missing out on previous fixtures due to a knee injury.

Club captain Steph Houghton will miss the final, having undergone Achilles surgery but Taylor believes his team will demonstrate leadership in her absence.

"Missing Steph is a blow in terms of leadership on the pitch but she helps massively off it and during games," Taylor said.

"We have got more than enough leadership on the pitch."

Forward Chloe Kelly is close to returning from an ACL injury, but will be unavailable to feature in Saturday's League Cup final. Spanish midfielder Vicky Losada is also a doubt for the game, having picked up a knock during City's FA Cup win over derby rivals Manchester United.

Ahead of the game, Manchester City's Georgia Stanway spoke to Sky Sports about her favourite position and her League Cup final hopes.

"Of course we want to win on Saturday, we'll give it our absolute best," Stanway said.

"Football's football, I can't tell you what the result will be but we're going to put ourselves in the best possible position for us to lift the trophy."

"I want to win everything. I'd be daft if I didn't say that."