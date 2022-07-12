Rachel Williams: Manchester United Women sign striker on free transfer from Tottenham

Manchester United Women have signed experienced striker Rachel Williams on a free transfer from Tottenham.

The 34-year-old has signed until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Williams, who has won 13 caps for England, was released by Tottenham this summer following the expiry of her contract after spending two years at the club, scoring eight goals in 41 appearances.

She has reunited with United head coach Marc Skinner having previously worked together at Birmingham City Women from 2017-2019.

Williams has also had top-flight spells with Doncaster Rovers Belles, Chelsea Women and Notts County Ladies.

"I'm very pleased to join this fantastic club. It's a big opportunity that's been handed to me and I'm looking forward to getting started," Williams said.

"United have a good squad and I'm excited to work with these girls for the coming season. I'll bring my experience of this league to the group, together with my 100 per cent work rate and desire to win every game - I can guarantee that."

Skinner added: "Great to have Rachel join us at this exciting time for the team.

"She offers a wealth of experience and knowledge, to which she can help enhance the performance of individual players and the team. Her character will be a key part of the long-term vision to give us the tools for success."

