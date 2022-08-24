England Women: Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby ruled out as Sarina Wiegman names first squad since Euro 2022 win

England will be without Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Austria and Luxembourg due to injury, while Lauren James, Ebony Salmon, Sandy MacIver, Katie Zelem and Jordan Nobbs have all been called up to the squad.

Two other notable absentees from Sarina Wiegman's 23-player squad are Jill Scott and Ellen White after the experienced duo this week announced their retirement from football following the Euro 2022 triumph in July. Hannah Hampton is another absentee.

Forwards James and Salmon have been included, while midfielder Nobbs returns to the fold after being ruled out of the Euros with a knee injury.

James, 20, is the only uncapped player in the group, while one-cap Salmon, 21, comes in after scoring eight goals in as many games for Houston Dash.

Manchester United midfielder Zelem and Manchester City goalkeeper MacIver are also recalled after failing to make the cut when Wiegman reduced her 28-player provisional Euros squad to 23.

Former England skipper Steph Houghton, another who did not make that final 23, has not been brought back, despite being in action this month in City's Champions League qualifying matches.

European champions England need a point away to nearest group rivals Austria on September 3 or, failing that, a victory at home to Luxembourg three days later to book their place at the World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

After the highs of last month, Wiegman wants to quickly sharpen focus for the challenges ahead this season.

"It only feels like yesterday since we were celebrating at Wembley, but we have to get straight back to business," she said.

"We have a big target in front of us this month to book our place at the World Cup, and we have to set aside our amazing memories of this summer for the moment.

"We have lost four players in midfield and forward positions, so I am pleased we can turn to experience in Katie and Jordan along with two for the future in Lauren and Ebony.

"When we can, it is important to give opportunities to our promising younger players in this environment, and for them to experience what is expected in the senior set-up both on and off the pitch. This includes Sandy MacIver, who just missed out on the Euros (squad)."

England Women squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo, Ebony Salmon