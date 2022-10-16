WSL: Man Utd crush Brighton | Chelsea ease past Everton | Spurs see off Liverpool | Man City thrash Leicester

Ella Toone's two goals and an assist powered Manchester United past Brighton 4-0 to extend their pefect start to the Women's Super League season.

England forward Toone bagged a brace before teeing up Leah Galton for United's third, all before half-time.

Adriana Leon dispatched a neat first-time effort in the closing stages too, as United stormed to victory.

England keeper Mary Earps' fine save to thwart Elisabeth Terland also ensured United ended their third game of the campaign still yet to concede a league goal.

Marc Skinner's side have now racked up nine goals in their three wins for a fine 100 per cent start to the new WSL season.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Brighton were unable to find any foothold or fluency on a difficult afternoon, slipping to their second defeat in three matches.

Galton was pleased with United's performance, and hailed her blossoming partnership with Toone.

"I really enjoy playing with Ella and coming off the back of the Euros she's been quality, so I'm just going to keep going to try to get goals and assists," Galton said.

"I thought we did really well today and I'm really proud of all the girls."

Image: Pernille Harder celebrates scoring her second goal of the game against Everton

United have now gone nine games unbeaten on home soil, with Galton delighted to see her side building form and momentum.

"It's fantastic and we just have to keep it up for every home game, we really need to keep that form," she added.

Elsewhere, Pernille Harder scored twice as Chelsea beat Everton 3-1.

Keisha Buchanan's own goal had given Everton a ray of hope getting something out of the game before Niamh Charles struck to wrap up all three points for the Blues.

More to follow....