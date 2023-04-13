Rangers vs Celtic: Craig McPherson handed six-match ban for headbutt

Rangers Women coach Craig McPherson has been banned for six games by the Scottish FA over his headbutt on Celtic Women boss Fran Alonso.

The incident, which is also being investigated by police, took place after last month's Old Firm match, live on Sky Sports, as McPherson approached Alonso on the pitch at Broadwood Stadium.

The 52-year-old has already apologised to Alonso for the incident, describing his behaviour as "out of character".

In a statement earlier this month he said: "I know I have severely let myself, our team and the club down. I hold myself to the highest of standards and have never done anything like this before in a long coaching career, and I know I fell way short of that with my actions.

"This club is also built on incredibly high standards, and I have already apologised to the board, the football staff, and our fantastic group of players who I care about dearly.

"I would also like to apologise to the Rangers fans as I am aware of what a privilege it is to represent this club in any capacity, and I am sorry that on this occasion I did not uphold the standards this club demands.

"I also understand how exciting a time it is for the women's game in Scotland, which I have come to care passionately about, and I apologise for any negativity my actions have brought in our attempts to grow the game."

'I was called a little rat'

Rangers looked set to secure a vital victory at Broadwood until Caitlin Hayes' 99th-minute equaliser ensured the rivals would share the points.

Alonso, who has previously worked under Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino at Everton and Southampton respectively, told Sky Sports he was called a "little rat" as the footage was shown to him after the match.

The 46-year-old Spaniard said: "I don't know. You can see there, somebody pushed me from behind. I never talked to [McPherson] the whole game.

"It's obviously disappointing to concede a goal in the last minute, I totally get it. But I don't know.

"I was called a 'little rat', I don't know why."

When asked about the incident after the match, Rangers head coach Malky Thomson told Sky Sports: "Without me seeing it at all, I don't know that I can comment on it.

"If that's the case, then there will be an investigation and we'll obviously look at it."

Former Morton and Falkirk midfielder McPherson, 52, had spells as assistant manager at Morton and Dumbarton before joining up with Thompson in the summer of 2021.