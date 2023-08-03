Women's World Cup 2023: England's route to final in Australia and New Zealand

Following the conclusion of the Women's World Cup group stages, England now know their route to the final at the tournament.

Sarina Wiegman's side topped Group D after three wins from three, including a 6-1 thrashing of China to secure their place in the knockouts.

The Lionesses now face Nigeria, the runners-up of Group B, in the last 16 on Monday at 8.30am UK time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui and Gail Davis analyse England's 6-1 victory over China which secured their spot in the knockout stages of the World Cup

It leaves England just three victories away from reaching the final - and here is there potential route to the showpiece event at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20...

Round of 16 - Monday August 7 (8.30am)

England vs Nigeria - Brisbane

Quarter-finals - Saturday August 12 (11.30am)

England vs Colombia/Jamaica - Sydney

Semi-finals - Wednesday August 16 (11am)

England vs Australia/Denmark/France/Morocco - Sydney

Final - Sunday August 20 (11am)

England vs Switzerland/Spain/Netherlands/South Africa/Japan/Norway/Sweden/United States - Sydney

Saturday August 5

Switzerland vs Spain (6am)

Japan vs Norway (9am)

Sunday August 6

Netherlands vs South Africa (3am)

Sweden vs USA (10am)

Monday August 7

England vs Nigeria (8.30am)

Australia vs Denmark (11.30am)

Tuesday August 8

Colombia vs Jamaica (9am)

France vs Morocco (12pm)

The Offside Rule daily podcast brings you the latest from the Women's World Cup as England make it to the knockout rounds in style.

After the group stage finished on August 3, attentions now turn to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.