Scottish Women's Premier League round-up: Rangers maintain unbeaten start as Celtic overcome Dundee Utd

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as Rangers brush aside Spartans to stay top of the table but Celtic keep up the pressure with victory at Dundee United.

Rangers 3-1 Spartans

Image: Brogan Hay celebrated her 100th Rangers appearance

Rangers continued their unbeaten start to the ScottishPower Women's Premier League to remain top of the table with victory over Spartans.

Brogan Hay on her 100th appearance for Rangers opened the scoring before Michelle Colson got her first goal for the club to double their lead.

With over an hour played, the deficit was reduced through an own goal to put pressure on the home side. However, Rangers restored their two-goal lead in the final few moments as Megan Bell got her third goal of the season.

Jo Potter told Rangers media: "We know we need to up our levels. It doesn't really matter who we are playing against we need to make sure that we are holding ourselves to standards and producing performances that we are proud of."

Rangers host Boroughmuir Thistle on Sunday in the Quarter-Final of the Sky Sports Cup while Spartans return on Wednesday for their postponed ScottishPower Women's Premier League match at home to Dundee United.

Dundee Utd 0-2 Celtic

Celtic returned to the summit of the ScottishPower Women's Premier League, albeit briefly, with a surprisingly narrow win over Dundee United. Having averaged nearly five goals in every game this season and with 10 shots on target in the match, Celtic came away with just a 2-0 win from Foundation Park.

The away side took the lead with 23 minutes on the clock as Nour Imane Addi lifted the ball over the 'keeper and into the net from Murphy Agnew's squared pass.

Despite dominating chances, it took until later in the second half to double their lead. Chloe Craig's drilled effort was put away by substitute Tiree Burchill.

Speaking to Celtic TV after the match, Fran Alonso said: "The victory and clean sheet is very important. We knew it was going to be a tough game, so we are happy with the result."

Following Rangers' later win, Celtic remain a point behind in second. Dundee United remain 10th following defeats for the sides below them.

Both sides are in action in the Quarter-Final of the Sky Sports Cup as Celtic host Glasgow City on Friday and Dundee United are away to Hibernian on Sunday.

Montrose 0-8 Hibernian

Hibernian made it back-to-back matches scoring eight goals with another emphatic victory in the ScottishPower Women's Premier League, ending Montrose's unbeaten run of three game.

Shannon McGregor gave Hibs the lead with 11 minutes played before an own goal and an Abbie Ferguson brace gave them a comfortable 4-0 lead.

In somewhat repeat fashion, the second half saw McGregor open the scoring alongside a Ferguson double. Eilidh Adams, following her recent contract extension, got the other goal of the half.

Hibs remain fifth in the table but are behind Hearts on goal difference while Montrose remain 11th. Both sides are in the Quarter Final of the Sky Sports Cup next Sunday as Hibernian host Dundee United and Montrose travel away to Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle 3-0 Hamilton Academical

Partick Thistle, playing their first ever game at Firhill, enhanced a historic day with a win to boost their top-six chances.

Lucy Sinclair got the first ever women's goal at the stadium with 35 minutes played, heading in a wonderfully placed Kodie Hay cross.

The Jags doubled their lead from the spot with just under an hour on the clock as Cara Henderson scored her seventh of the season. Emma Lawton put the game out of sight in the final five minutes, smashing home from just inside the box.

Partick Thistle keep pace with Hearts and Hibs above them, still two points behind while Accies remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

The Jags are in Sky Sports Cup action on Sunday as they host Montrose while Hamilton Accies return to action in the ScottishPower Women's Premier League on Sunday 19th November at home to Celtic.

Heart of Midlothian 0-0 Glasgow City

Hearts dented Glasgow City's title chances, holding them to a goalless draw in the Capital, as they remain in fourth place on goal difference.

While City dominated possession and had four times as many shots, they failed to take their chances. Brenna Lovera came closest for the Glasgow side but was denied one-on-one by Charlotte Parker-Smith in goals.

Glasgow City are now eight points behind leaders Rangers, though have a game in hand, while Hearts are just six points behind in fourth.

The Jambos return to ScottishPower Women's Premier League action away to Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday 18th November while Glasgow City are away to Celtic in the Sky Sports Cup on Friday.

Motherwell 2-5 Aberdeen

Aberdeen produced an emphatic victory to defeat Motherwell and climb above them in the ScottishPower Women's Premier League.

Bayley Hutchison got the opener for the Dons but the Women of Steel were back level just before half-time through Carla Boyce.

In a clinical next 45 minutes, Aberdeen scored four goals to put the game out of sight. Darcie Miller restored their lead before Hutchison added a further three goals for the day taking her to 101 goals for the club.

Kayla Jardine got a late consolation for Motherwell but it was far too little, too late.

Aberdeen host Partick Thistle midweek on Thursday 16th November while Motherwell are next in action on Sunday 19th award to Montrose.