Scottish Women's Premier League: Celtic hit 13 goals past Aberdeen as Rangers beat Montrose by seven to stay top

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as Celtic stuff Aberdeen 13-0, while Rangers stay top after thrashing Montrose 7-0.

Celtic 13-0 Aberdeen

Aberdeen suffered their heaviest ScottishPower Women's Premier League defeat as Celtic trashed the Dons to keep themselves a point behind Rangers.

With seven minutes on the clock, Paula Partido dashed down the right before cutting it into Amy Gallacher. The Scotland international couldn't get her shot off but the ball fell to Colette Cavanagh who struck home.

Celtic struck again a minute later as Partido played the ball to the back post, where Murphy Agnew was waiting to tap it in from close range.

A third came for Celtic as Partido again crossed the ball into the box. Agnew was waiting at the near post where she nodded the ball past the 'keeper.

After setting up the first three goals, Partido got her name on the scoresheet as she headed in from a Shen Mengyu corner.

Goal number five came through Natalie Ross. A ball from Cavanagh found the head of Ross, who put it past the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

Just before half-time, Celtic got their sixth as Chloe Craig rose higher than the defenders to beat the 'keeper with a header.

Celtic scored their seventh as Gallacher converted a Mengyu cutback. Ross got her second of the afternoon after a fine finish from the edge of the box, before Agnew secured her hat-trick a minute later with a first-time shot.

Double digits came for the Hoops with 10 minutes left to play as Gallacher tapped in from close range.

They weren't done as 18-year-old Clare Goldie smashed it past the 'keeper to score her second league goal. Caitlin Hayes got a deserved goal next as she looped her header over the goalkeeper.

The final goal of the afternoon secured Gallacher's hat-trick, as she slotted it into the corner for Celtic's 13th of the afternoon.

Aberdeen will hope to recover from the heavy loss on December 10 when they travel away to Hamilton Accies, who sit at the bottom of the table. On the same day, Celtic host Spartans, who they will hope to get another big result against in their last home game of 2023.

Hearts 6-1 Hamilton Academical

Four goals from Katie Lockwood helped Hearts to remain in the battle for fourth as they secured three points against bottom-of-the-table Hamilton Accies.

Hearts opened the scoring early as their first chance of the game was converted. Georgia Timms was played through on goal and she placed a shot into the bottom corner.

A long ball found Timms again with 10 minutes on the clock, and she slid it into the path of Lockwood, who scored Hearts' second.

Hamilton got one back as Lizzie Waldie was disposed by 17-year-old Rangers loanee Mason Clark who fired home from 35 yards out.

However, Hearts restored their two-goal advantage a short while later as a corner fell to Lockwood. She struck the ball with power and it found the top corner.

Just before half-time, Lockwood got her hat-trick as she was left unmarked in the box. She finished from a first-time volley and the ball bounced in off the post.

With 20 minutes to play, Emma Thomson palmed away an Eilidh Davies cross, but Lockwood was there to head in from close range.

Hearts rounded off the game with a sixth as Aimee Anderson took the ball around the Accies' goalkeeper. She took her time to slot a shot between the two defenders on the line, and she scored with the last kick of the game.

Hearts have a tie against an in-form Partick Thistle team up next while Hamilton Accies host Aberdeen.

Dundee United 1-3 Glasgow City

Glasgow City picked up three points against Dundee United in a game that boasted the closest score line between the two sides.

Glasgow City's top scorer last season, Lauren Davidson, opened the scoring as the Scotland winger finished with just over a quarter of an hour played.

The reigning champions doubled their lead shortly. Hayley Lauder shot, but Fiona McNicoll made a fantastic save to deny her. She spilled the shot though, and Lauder converted the rebound.

Dundee United managed to pull one back just before half-time as a ball found Jade Wilson at the back, who tapped it in from close range.

With just one goal between the sides, it was nervier than City would have liked and eventually, in the dying embers of the game, they found some comfort with a third. Davidson took a shot, but it was saved by McNicoll. The rebound fell to Lauder, who struck home to ensure all three points came back to Glasgow.

City have a trip to Edinburgh next as they are away to fifth-placed Hibernian. Dundee United travel to Montrose with the two sides separated by just four points.

Motherwell 2-4 Partick Thistle

Despite Motherwell taking an early lead, Partick Thistle fought back to remain in fourth place thanks to strikes from Longcake, Donaldson, and Falconer.

Motherwell struck first as the referee awarded a penalty for a Thistle handball. Carla Boyce stepped up for the spot-kick and although Megan Cunningham dived the right way, she converted.

Thistle equalised in the 27th minute though as Imogen Longcake dribbled past the 'keeper and converted with ease. In the space of three minutes, Thistle had turned the game on its head as Longcake unleashed a shot from distance for her second.

Thistle struck quickly in the second half as Rachel Donaldson got their third. Thistle captain, Demi Falconer, headed home to effectively see off the game.

However, with 10 minutes left to play, Megan Cunningham failed to deal with a Motherwell cross allowing Kayla Jardine to reduce the deficit. It proved to be too late though as the Jags came out on top.

Motherwell host league leaders Rangers next, while Partick Thistle host Hearts in a bid to hold on to fourth.

Rangers 7-0 Montrose

Rangers keep the top spot with a comfortable win over 11th-placed Montrose.

An early goal for Rangers put them in the lead as Tess Middag struck from the edge of the area to find the far corner. The second goal came through Kirsty Howat, who drilled her strike past the goalkeeper. Lauren Perry made a save to deny Rangers a third, but Rachel Rowe was in the right position to fire in the rebound from close range.

Howat got a second as she capitalised on a Montrose error before Lizzie Arnot made it five as she struck the ball with power to beat Perry.

In quick fashion, Sarah Ewens found herself one-on-one with the goalkeeper and she made no mistake in getting Rangers' sixth. Rio Hardy, the SWPL top goalscorer, got her name on the scoresheet in the final minutes with the seventh goal of the day.

Rangers travel away to Motherwell as they will look to hold on to top spot while Montrose host Dundee United.

Spartans 1-4 Hibernian

Hibernian made it five wins in a row with victory over Edinburgh rivals Spartans.

Ronaigh Douglas cut back for Caley Gibb in the area, whose shot was saved by the Hibernian goalkeeper. Katie Fraine couldn't hold onto the ball though and Gibb knocked in the rebound to put Spartans a goal up.

Hibernian got themselves back in the game as an in-swinging corner found the head of Leah Eddie, whose powerful header found the back of the net. In the final minutes of the first half, Jorian Baucom was the person to put Hibs in front, as she struck a volley to put the Hibees ahead.

Some poor defending from Spartans allowed Abbie Ferguson to break through and put the ball in the bottom corner to double Hibs' advantage in the second half. They got a fourth and final goal as a corner came to the front post, where Ellis Notley was waiting to strike with a powerful header.

Hibernian host reigning champions Glasgow City next in the ScottishPower Women's Premier League. Spartans have a trip to Glasgow to take on Celtic.