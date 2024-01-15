Scottish Women's Premier League round-up: Rangers smash 10 past Dundee United while Celtic hit nine against Montrose

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as leaders Rangers hit double figures against Dundee United and Celtic smash nine past Montrose to remain three points behind their rivals.

Celtic 9-0 Montrose

Celtic put on a show at the Excelsior Stadium as nine goals for the Hoops keeps them within one win of rivals Rangers at the top of the table.

It took Celtic just four minutes to find the opener as Shen Menglu found the top corner of the net with a strike from outside of the box.

Nine minutes later and it was Amy Gallacher who grabbed a second for the Celts. An initial cross from Paula Partido was knocked to the feet of Gallacher by Lauren Perry. Gallacher rounded the goalkeeper and slotted it into the empty net.

A brilliant run from Caitlin Hayes down the right resulted in the third goal, as her cross found Tiree Burchill at the back post, who was waiting to tap it home. Burchill secured her brace just minutes into the second half as Gallacher worked the ball into the box, before crossing to the back post where she headed home for Celtic's fourth.

Image: Celtic put on a show for supporters at the Excelsior Stadium

A Shen Mengyu corner was knocked to Colette Cavanagh on the edge of the area and the midfielder struck the ball with power and left the goalkeeper with no chance as she scored her fifth league goal of the season.

Three minutes later and the Hoops found their sixth. A floated free-kick from Gallacher made its way into the area and Kelly Clark was waiting to head it home.

Gallacher made it seven as a low cross from Cavanagh fell to her feet and she made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

Sydney Cummings was the next to score as she got her first league goal in Celtic colours. Hayes came close as her header smashed off the crossbar, but the ball fell to Cummings, who tucked it into the bottom corner.

The final goal of the afternoon came through Murphy Agnew, who was set up perfectly by Gallacher, leaving her with the easy task of tapping it home.

Next up, Montrose host Partick Thistle on January 28, while Celtic play in the Sky Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers on Friday.

Rangers 10-0 Dundee United

An impressive ten-goal victory for Rangers keeps them three points clear at the top of the ScottishPower Women's Premier League table.

Rangers scored their first with 19 minutes on the clock as Kirsty Maclean dispatched it beyond the goalkeeper. It didn't take long for them to double their advantage as a deflected shot fell to the feet of Jane Ross, who found the back of the net.

Ross was played through again by Sarah Ewens shortly after, but her shot was blocked by the goalkeeper. She made no mistake the second time around as she converted the rebound.

Moments after setting up Ross for her second, a strike from Ewens found the back of the net for the fourth goal of the afternoon.

Rangers got the second half off to a good start as Mia McAulay found their fifth. The youngster darted down the left and slotted it past Megan Sidey with a well-placed shot into the bottom corner.

Just past the hour mark, Jodi McLeary made a run down the right before delivering it into the box, where Ross picked it up and backheeled it past the goalkeeper to secure her hat-trick.

With the clock ticking on, they found their seventh. Despite an initial attempt from Rangers being cleared off the line, Ewens was waiting to smash it home from close range.

A few minutes later, the unstoppable Ross was on the receiving end of brilliant teamwork and slotted home for her fourth.

She wasn't done as a ball from Brogan Hay found her head and fired into the back of the net for her fifth of the afternoon.

After setting up Ross for her fifth, Hay managed to get herself a goal as she slotted home Rangers' tenth.

Next up on Friday, Rangers travel away to Celtic for a derby clash in the Sky Sports Cup semi-final. On January 28, Dundee United host Hamilton for a game that could prove vital in the relegation battle.

Spartans 1-5 Glasgow City

Image: Glasgow City eased to victory against The Spartans

Glasgow City secured three points in the capital as a double from Lauren Davidson sent the title holders on their way.

City were presented with the opportunity to score their first goal of the year when Kinga Kozak was brought down in the box. The referee pointed to the spot and awarded the visitors a penalty. Davidson stepped up and slotted it home.

It would get worse for Spartans as a cross from Lisa Forrest found Emily Whelan inside the box. Whelan headed it beyond the goalkeeper to double City's advantage.

As the game approached half-time, Spartans kept City under pressure. It paid off as Hannah Jordan's cross found the head of Becky Galbraith, who found the back of the net on her return from injury.

As the second half got under way, a fantastic ball got Davidson through on goal. The forward rounded the goalkeeper and slotted into an empty net to restore City's two-goal lead.

Just past the hour mark, City made changes as Linda Molthalo and Forrest made way for Aleigh Gambone and Abbie Larkin. Gambone would make her presence known as with her first touch of the game, she would find the back of the net from inside the area.

With seven minutes left to play, Kozak got in on the act as she headed home from a Fiona Brown cross. It's Brown's first appearance for City since signing from Sweden.

Both sides are back in action on January 28 as Glasgow City host Celtic in a must-win game and Spartans travel to Hearts.

Hamilton Academical 0-4 Hibernian

An impressive first-half performance all but secured three points for Hibernian as the Edinburgh side pushed Hamilton Accies aside.

After threatening Chloe Nicholson a few times in the opening minutes, Hibernian took an early lead as Michaela McAlonie put a powerful shot past the keeper.

They found a second goal as Ellis Notley took advantage of a congested corner and found the roof of the net with her header.

The third goal came as a low cross fell into the path of Jorian Baucom, who curled it in at the near post for her first goal of the year.

A few minutes later, Notley was dragged down in the box and the referee immediately awarded the visitors a penalty. Baucom stepped up and coolly converted from the spot.

With all the hard work done in the first half, Hibs cruised to victory in the second half with all three points in the bag.

Next up, Hibernian look to secure their place in the final of the Sky Sports Cup as they travel away to Partick Thistle on January 21. Hamilton travel away to Dundee United for a league clash on January 28.

Motherwell 0-3 Hearts

Goals from Addie Handley, Katie Lockwood, and Danni Findlay sent Hearts on their way as the Jambos took all three points back to the capital.

With 36 minutes gone, Hearts found the opener as a beautiful cross from Katie Lockwood was met by Addie Handley, who headed home.

As the second half got under way, the Jambos doubled their advantage. Lockwood pounced on a loose ball and drilled a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

With 10 minutes to play, a cross found Danni Findlay at the back post, and she struck the ball straight at the keeper. The ball rebounded off Emily Mutch and Findlay's knee directed it into the back of the net.

It was a clinical from Hearts as the Jambos keep themselves fifth in the table.

Next up, Hearts host Spartans on January 28, whilst Motherwell travel to the capital to take on Hibernian on the same day.

Partick Thistle 2-0 Aberdeen

Partick Thistle increased the gap between themselves and the bottom-half of the ScottishPower Women's Premier League table to 11 points as they breezed past Aberdeen thanks to goals from Linzi Taylor and Rosie Slater.

Thistle opened the scoring as Linzi Taylor drilled a shot into the back of the net.

Five minutes before half-time, Thistle found a second as Rosie Slater's deflected shot beat the goalkeeper.

Those were the only two goals of the afternoon as Thistle secured all three points. The gap between them and Aberdeen increases to 11 points, and they are now tied on points with Hearts.

Next up, Partick Thistle host Hibernian in the semi-final of the Sky Sports Cup this Sunday. Aberdeen host Rangers on January 28 when ScottishPower Women's Premier League action returns.