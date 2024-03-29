Women's Super League: Chelsea fixture pile-up means Manchester City can take control of the title race

Chelsea currently lead the way in the Women's Super League title hunt but a fixture build-up for Emma Hayes' side means Manchester City could take control of the race over the next few weeks.

The Blues lead City on goal difference with just five fixtures remaining in the league season, promising a dramatic title race run-in between now and May 18.

However, due to this weekend's Continental Cup final and their appearances in the Champions League and FA Cup semi-finals, Chelsea only play once in the WSL between now and the end of April. City, on the other hand, have three fixtures in this period.

That means - should City win those next three games - Gareth Taylor's side will open up a six-point lead at the top of the WSL at the very least, putting the pressure on Hayes' Chelsea in their quest for a fifth successive league title.

That run for City starts on Saturday, as they travel to fourth-placed Liverpool in a tricky away trip, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 12.30pm.

Taylor: We want to be chased

Speaking before City's trip to Liverpool, manager Taylor was asked if it is a positive thing that City can go into the April international break on top of the table and ahead of Chelsea, albeit with the Blues having a game in hand.

"It is. There's no doubt," he replied. "Taking that as a positive is something we've spoke about a lot. We have the chance to be there - to be chased.

"If we can do that with four games to go, it's in our hands, we have to take it game by game and be the best version of ourselves as we can.

Image: Man City can move top of the table if they beat Liverpool

"I quite enjoy the chasing part. But we have the opportunity to turn that around and become the team to try and catch.

"If it happens, it's nice. If it doesn't we move to the next game. We are not underestimating any team we play. No game is tougher than the other.

"Any team can take points off each other. We are pretty much aware we have to win our five games. And it may not be enough. But I think if we do, it'll be enough. It's a nice place to be in with five games to go."

Taylor was also asked if Chelsea's heavy schedule of playing every three days and playing in three competitions is a help or a hinderence to City's chances.

"You can look at it in a couple of ways," he said. "Yes, it's a tough calendar for them, some tough games in there as well. But it can work in your benefit, getting in the rhythm of playing three days.

"I would prefer to play three or four days if we can, especially if you're in a good place."

March 30: Liverpool vs Man City, Women's Super League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

*Chelsea are not involved in league action this weekend due to the Continental Cup final with Arsenal*

April 14: Neither team is involved in league action due to the FA Cup semi-finals.

April 17: Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Women's Super League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7pm

April 21: Man City vs West Ham, kick-off 2.15pm

*Chelsea are not involved in league action on this weekend due to the Champions League semi-final first leg*

April 28: Bristol City vs Man City, Women's Super League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 6.45pm

*Chelsea are not involved in league action on this weekend due to the Champions League semi-final second leg*

May 1: Liverpool vs Chelsea, Women's Super League, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7pm

May 5: Man City vs Arsenal & Chelsea vs Bristol City - both in the Women's Super League

May 15: Tottenham vs Chelsea, Women's Super League, kick-off 1pm

May 18: Aston Villa vs Man City, Man Utd vs Chelsea - both Women's Super League