Continental Cup final: Chelsea's quadruple bid starts now with Arsenal standing in their way of first trophy

It's the home straight for Emma Hayes at Chelsea. She has a maximum of 11 games left in charge of the Blues. With four trophies available in the space of 55 days, this is her final, ultimate test.

Top of the Women's Super League, into the FA Cup and Champions League semi-finals - but first up is this Sunday's Continental Cup final with Arsenal. It's do or die time for the quadruple dream.

The League Cup may not be the most lavish of trophies available but a look back to three seasons ago - when Chelsea won this competition, which in turn acted a springboard to complete the domestic treble and reach the Champions League final - shows why victory on Sunday could act as the perfect start to a memorable run-in for Hayes.

And try asking any of the Chelsea players if the Continental Cup could sit as the least valuable of the four available. "For me, that is a silly question for a football player," Erin Cuthbert tells Sky Sports from Chelsea's training ground.

"We take everything super seriously and the Continental Cup is one we want back."

There's that context to think about too. While Chelsea have dominated every other domestic trophy over the last four years, they have lost the last two Continental Cup finals to Manchester City and Arsenal.

In both finals, Chelsea took the lead through Sam Kerr. Yet in uncharacteristic fashion, a side who have such 'tunnel vision' expertise at producing results at this stage of the season failed to get over the line.

"We just didn't turn up, we didn't do enough on the day," adds Cuthbert, when asked about those finals finals.

"We maybe got overawed by the occasion. And if you don't turn up against teams like Arsenal and Manchester City, then these teams punish you.

"With Manchester City and Arsenal beating us, we want revenge and we want our trophy back."

Cuthbert played in only one of those cup final defeats, yet Niamh Charles played in both. The left-back has reached the Continental Cup final in every year she has been at Chelsea - winning one, losing two.

"Obviously as a club we've not won the Champions League, that's the trophy that's missing," Charles tells Sky Sports.

"But I've said it to Emma - not winning the Conti Cup having been in the final the last two years, that means a lot to me. It would be nice to have it back."

The good news for Chelsea, Charles and Cuthbert is that bouncing back against reigning Conti Cup champions Arsenal has been done recently.

Chelsea swept past the Gunners 3-1 in what was branded a Women's Super League title decider, which had a similar feel to a cup final.

In front of a packed Stamford Bridge, Hayes' Blues did to Arsenal what Jonas Eidevall's team did to them in December at the Emirates Stadium: running away with it in the first half and making a real statement when it matters.

"Everybody would love to replicate that," says Cuthbert. "I took it personal, the game in December.

"The midfield battle is really important against Arsenal and they've got players who can hurt you in that area.

"So I think winning that battle, first and foremost, is certainly important. We did that [in the league game] and that was the foundation of a good performance."

Arsenal, historically the best English side in women's football history, were the last team to complete the quadruple back in 2007 and now are tasked with stopping Chelsea from joining them on the 'Invincible' stage on Sunday.

Under Hayes, Chelsea have now become the dominant team in the land, which begs the question of what they have that Arsenal currently do not.

"One thing I say we definitely do have is resilience," says Cuthbert. "We're ok to suffer and we're ok to struggle in difficult moments.

"Struggle is comfortable for us and it might to be for everyone. I don't know if it is for them.

"But we enjoy the struggle of being not in the most comfortable position because we know that's when it brings out the best in everyone."

It then begs the question of whether the success Chelsea have enjoyed in recent years will shift to another team, or teams, when Hayes leaves the club at the end of the season to become the United States manager.

Before that, Chelsea have a job to do with those four trophies on the line. It's been a couple of weeks since manager Hayes made a PowerPoint presentation for her players. One slide had the four available trophies, the next slide had nothing on it.

"Right now we're competing for every trophy. Right now, we're aware we could also have none at the end of the season," says Charles. "We're chasing it, but other teams want to take our trophies."

Is completing the quadruple feat for the departing Hayes a part of the motivation?

"Maybe other players think about it and there is that part of it," adds Charles. "But even if we knew Emma was staying, we'd still want to win as much as possible."

Cuthbert is more serious on this topic. "No, no. Not at all," she says.

"Of course we'd love to do it for Emma. But as soon as you start thinking of different sentiments, doing it for Emma or not doing it for Emma, you can't control it.

"All we can control is doing our best in training every single day and there are three games a week. I don't want to get distracted by any unnecessary chatter. It's opposition analysis, what we can do, how we are going to hurt them, how they can hurt us.

"So let's get it done."

