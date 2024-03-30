Liverpool Women 1-4 Man City Women: Gareth Taylor's side go three points clear of Chelsea at top of WSL

Manchester City moved three points clear of Chelsea at the top of the Women's Super League table with a 4-1 victory at Liverpool.

Liverpool boss Matt Beard called for his side to be aggressive against City and his players responded. The hosts made an extremely bright start, dominating possession and asking plenty of questions of City's defence.

However, the visitors held firm and all Liverpool's good early work was undone when Rachael Laws pushed Jess Park's shot back into the path of Lauren Hemp, who showed great composure to finish into the bottom corner.

City hardly had a kick in the first 15 minutes of the game but they doubled their advantage in the 22nd minute when Park danced her way through the Liverpool defence before firing in off the post to leave Laws with no chance.

It got worse for the hosts just two minutes later when Khadija Shaw skipped past Gemma Bonner before smashing the ball past a helpless Laws and into the top corner to put City out of sight heading into the break.

With the battle for the title between City and Chelsea so close, goal difference could prove crucial. City's three first-half goals gave them a better goal difference than Chelsea and Gareth Taylor's side would have been eyeing further improvement after the break.

Liverpool made a triple change at the interval with Melissa Lawley, Taylor Hinds and Missy Bo Kearns on for Marie Hobinger, Lucy Parry and Gemma Bonner, but there was no change in their fortunes as City extended their lead in the 50th minute.

Shaw rose highest at the far post to head Mary Fowler's corner into the back of the net for her 19th WSL goal of the season.

The WSL's top goal scorer was denied a hat-trick after straying offside to latch onto Chloe Kelly's through ball late in the game before substitute Taylor Hinds grabbed a consolation goal for the hosts with a stunning long-range effort going in off goalkeeper Khiara Keating.

It was the only blemish of the afternoon for City, who cruised three points clear at the top of the table and importantly improved their goal difference to pile the pressure on Chelsea, who don't play in the league this weekend due to involvement in the League Cup final against Arsenal on Sunday.

Taylor: We know what we have to do

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor to Sky Sports:

"It was very good. At times some phenomenal play from us. I thought we were excellent in how we managed the game. We kept the passes short when we needed to and got in behind. Some fabulous goals. I know Bunny's was an unbelievable strike and there were some good goals. The second goal was magic for us in terms of everting we try to do and to finish it off really well was good by Jess.

"It is a really good result from us today. This is a tough place to come. We silenced the crowd and the crowd get behind them as well. So happy to send ours off home with this lead we have at the top of the league which is great."

On the significance of today's win: "It's big. I think I always look at the performance being the catalyst for what we do and win games. It is nice to be in this position and it's three points only. We know what we have to do between now and the end of the season and we know what others can do. We have the international break now and then we will look forward to West Ham at home."

'We wanted to be top going into the break' Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw to Sky Sports:



"We said we wanted to go into the international break being top of the league and put on pressure. We said 'let them chase us'. Overall it was a great performance."

Sweetman-Kirk: Man City will be a little disappointed

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk on Sky Sports:

"We should be mentioning how good City were and we will do that in due course, but we know how fine the margins are in the WSL.

"You see what that goal has done for the goal difference and how close it makes it again.

"For me context is everything 3-0 up, they go 4-0 up early in the second half. When you really expected them to motor on, to make it five and make that goal difference even bigger, they don't.

"You've got to credit Liverpool, they went to a back four, they changed it, the substitutes worked. But I think Man City will be a little disappointed."

Schwarzer: Credit to Liverpool Mark Schwarzer on Sky Sports:



"You've got to give credit to Liverpool, they did close things down. They were better in the second half, but for City there is a sense of disappointment they didn't finish this game off. "

The goals...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lauren Hemp gives Manchester City an early lead as they go 1-0 up against Liverpool in their WSL clash

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jess Park's superbly taken low stirike gives Manchester City a 2-0 lead over Liverpool early on in the first half

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bunny Shaw produced a moment of magic as her fantastic strike gives Manchester City a 3-0 lead over Liverpool

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bunny Shaw puts the game beyond any doubt as her header stretches Manchester City's lead to four against Liverpool

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool vice-captain Taylor Hinds took aim from distance and fired a screamer past Man City's Khiara Keating to pull one back

Beard: We had a mad 10 minutes

Liverpool manager Matt Beard to Sky Sports:

"I thought we started the game really well. I thought we were the dominant team. We have had a mad 10 minutes after we conceded the first goal and then you have a mountain to climb against teams like Manchester City. It is frustrating but you can't give the opportunities like we did against them.

"We put them under pressure but never really got back into the game. We put them in a block, stepped onto it and forced them into turnovers but we need to make sure when we get our opportunities we take them. We have had four set-plays where we have not beaten the first player and we just need to be a little bit better at that.

"The game is over at 3-0 against a team like Man City. I am pleased with what we created and chances we had but as I say, it was damage limitation and then we conceded straight after half-time so it's frustrating."

In Saturday's other WSL fixture, Aston Villa were held to a 2-2 draw by Leicester City.

In Leicester's first game since manager Willie Kirk was sacked, they went behind when Adriana Leon scored from close range in the 26th minute.

However, they were back on level terms two minutes later through Yuka Momiki before Sam Tierney's header gave them the lead.

Villa, who have won just one home league game all season, looked to be heading to yet another defeat in front of their own fans until Rachel Daly volleyed in an equaliser, keeping them seventh in the WSL and three points above Leicester.

Manchester City host West Ham on April 21, kick-off 2.15pm, while Liverpool travel to bottom club Bristol City the day before, kick-off 12.30pm.

Aston Villa face Chelsea in the WSL on April 17, kick-off 7pm, while Leicester are involved in FA Cup semi-final action when taking on Tottenham on April 13 at 12pm for a place in May's final at Wembley.