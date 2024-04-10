England's Rachel Daly retires from international football

England forward Rachel Daly has announced her retirement from international football.

Sky Sports News understands she held talks with England boss Sarina Wiegman during the international break and told her team-mates she was retiring after the Lionesses' 2-0 win against the Republic of Ireland, where she came on as a late substitute.

The 32-year old earned 84 caps and was part of the England squad which won the Euros in 2022 and reached the 2023 World Cup final. She scored 16 goals for her country, including one on her debut against Serbia in 2016.

Aston Villa's Daly, who played at youth level for England, said in a statement the "time has come for me to hang my boots up on the international stage" and "pass on that baton to the next generation".

Wiegman added on Instagram: "I would like to pay tribute to Rachel Daly.

"Rachel has been an incredible part of our story and the history we've made together. It has been a privilege to work with her. I have never worked with a player so versatile, always with a smile on her face, always bringing energy and trying to do her best for the team.

"She'll be missed not just by me but all the other staff members, players and of course the fans."

Image: Lauren Hemp congratulates Rachel Daly after scoring against Italy

'It has been the greatest honour' - Daly's statement in full

"I would love nothing more than to play for England forever but the time has come for me to hang my boots up on the international stage.

"While today is an extremely difficult day for me, it is also one filled with reflection and immense gratitude. Playing for and representing England has been a privilege.

"During my eight years as a Lioness, I've always pursued success and winning football matches, while playing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance. It has been the greatest honour to represent my family, my teammates and the entire country. I have a lot of incredible memories during my time with England that have been pivotal moments.

"Winning the Euros and then reaching the World Cup final changed a lot for me, not only as a footballer but as a person. I'm so fortunate that I've been able to share that with so many remarkable people throughout my journey, I have made special friendships that will last a lifetime.

"I will be eternally grateful to have been given the opportunity to wear the England badge with immense pride over the past eight years. I am very fortunate to have played a small part in making history with the Lionesses and I feel now is the right time to pass on that baton to the next generation and be England's number one fan from the stands!

"I am excited to keep working hard at club level to reach new highs and spend some much needed quality time with my loved ones."

Analysis: Daly retires as a bona fide legend

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"Daly's England career has not always been smooth sailing, but she finishes her time with the Lionesses as a bona fide legend.

"She was part of the team that started in all six Euro 2022 games at left-back, having worked her way back into contention under Phil Neville, and has rarely been out of a squad since.

"One of England's most versatile players, she has recently had a renaissance as a centre forward - scoring 16 goals for the Lionesses - which has contributed to success for her club, Aston Villa, as well as England as they adjusted to the post-Ellen White era.

"But she will always be remembered as an England defender, fulfilling that role again at last summer's World Cup as Sarina Wiegman looked to boost a sometimes lacklustre Lionesses with a new formation.

"Daly has found herself mostly used as a substitute since the World Cup - Niamh Charles and Jess Carter the usual choices at left-back, while Alessia Russo has cemented her spot as England's first-choice forward.

"But going back even further than the Wiegman era, Daly has continually contributed to England's success at World Cups, European Championships and other tournaments. She also featured in each Team GB match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Her personality and leadership will be sorely missed in the Lionesses camps, although she finished her career without one of her best friends, Millie Bright, by her side.

"And perhaps the other shame will be that fans saw her for the last time in an England shirt against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday - and didn't even know it.

"Of course, it is any player's choice how they announce their international retirement, but it would have been one mighty send-off for one of England's most popular players."