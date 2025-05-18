 Skip to content

Scottish Women's Premier League: Linzi Taylor hits winner as Hibernian stun Rangers to clinch title

Hibernian beat Rangers on the final day of the SWPL season to win their first title since 2007; Rangers needed to win but Linzi Taylor struck in the second half before Laura Rafferty was sent off in stoppage time

Sunday 18 May 2025 21:18, UK

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 18: Hibernian's Linzi Taylor and Siobhan Hunter celebrate as they win the league title during a Scottish Women's Premier League match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium, on May 18, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Image: Hibernian's Linzi Taylor and Siobhan Hunter celebrate as they win the Scottish Women's Premier League at Ibrox Stadium

Linzi Taylor said she had lived out a childhood dream after firing Hibernian to a stunning first Scottish Women's Premier League title in 18 years.

The Edinburgh side, who finished fifth last term, sealed their surprise triumph by defeating nearest rivals Rangers 1-0 at Ibrox on the final day of the season.

Taylor volleyed home the only goal of the game in the 74th minute before Rangers - who needed a win to overhaul the Hibees - had Laura Rafferty sent off in stoppage time.

"I can't believe it," Taylor told Sky Sports. "It's the stuff you dream of when you're a wee girl.

"I think a lot of people wrote us off. We're so together, everybody is in it for each other. This isn't just us as a group of players, this is absolutely everybody."

It was Hibs' first title triumph of the professional era and head coach Grant Scott said: "I'm immensely proud, thrilled to bits.

"From where we started the season to come here to finish the season, it's a complete transformation in how we've performed.

"The togetherness in the group, that galvanisation, we've had a few knocks this year but the group have turned up almost every week."

Rangers' inability to claim the title meant it was a fourth different winner in successive seasons. Gers must now rouse themselves for next Sunday's Scottish Cup final against Glasgow City.

Light Blues head coach Jo Potter said: "Hibs are fully deserved winners. They've been super-consistent over the season and they've done exactly what they've needed to do."

