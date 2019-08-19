Mansfield suspend midfielders Dion Donohue and Jacob Mellis

Jacob Mellis has been suspended by Mansfield

Mansfield have suspended midfielders Dion Donohue and Jacob Mellis for an alleged serious breach of club discipline.

Both players have been removed from club duties pending the outcome of an internal inquiry but the club have not provided details of the allegations.

Donohue and Mellis, who have both made one appearance this season, were absent from the matchday squad in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Carlisle in League Two.

A club statement read: "Mansfield Town Football Club has today suspended midfielders Dion Donohue and Jacob Mellis from duties following an alleged serious breach of club discipline.

"Both players will not attend training or be available for matches during this period.



"A full investigation is now in process and the club will make no further comment until the investigation is completed."

Mansfield, who sit eighth in League Two after three games of the campaign, host Leyton Orient at Field Mill on Tuesday.