Newport County training ground broken into during coronavirus lockdown

EFL clubs have been advised that training should not resume until May 16 at the earliest

Newport County say they were "appalled" to find the club's training ground had been broken into during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Sky Bet League Two club released a short statement appealing for information following the break-in at Spytty Park.

The club statement said: "Newport County AFC were appalled, given the current environment, to find its training base has been broken into.

"The matter has been reported to the police.

"If anyone is offered any Newport County AFC apparel or if they know anything about the incident they are urged to contact the police on 101 and quote the crime number 2000 124 252."

With all professional football in England suspended indefinitely, the English Football League (EFL) advised that training should not resume until May 16 "at the earliest", but stressed that further pushbacks were possible depending on government guidelines.

The EFL estimates it will need 56 days to complete the 2019-20 season and has advised its 71 clubs that matches are likely to resume behind closed doors.