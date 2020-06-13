Partick Thistle urge clubs to back SPFL reconstruction plan

Partick Thistle want fellow SPFL clubs to back league reconstruction

Partick Thistle have urged fellow SPFL clubs to be selfless and back league reconstruction.

Clubs have been asked to provide their opinions on a permanent 14-10-10-10 model after previous reconstruction attempts were dismissed. They have been asked to respond to the proposal by 10am on Monday.

Thistle were relegated from the second tier, with Hearts and Stranraer also demoted from their respective divisions, when last season was curtailed.

Board Update – 13th June 2020 — Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) June 13, 2020

"Our plea is simple: choose to do no harm," Thistle chairperson Jacqui Low said.

"Let's be blunt in our plea to fellow clubs so that there's no misunderstanding. Use this opportunity to do something positive for our game - right the wrongs done to us and a number of other clubs.

"Don't use your vote to settle old scores. Don't reinforce rivalries between clubs just to keep fans happy. Don't turn a blind eye because it doesn't impact on you - this time.

"If this vote collapses because people cannot set aside self-interest and ego, our game potentially faces irreparable damage and ongoing division for many years to come.

"Recognise there will be far-reaching consequences of your actions for Thistle and everyone associated with the club," Low added. "If that doesn't matter to you, then focus on doing the right thing for Scottish football."

1:19 SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has indicated the board would not override any decision voted for by clubs regarding potential changes to the structure of the league SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has indicated the board would not override any decision voted for by clubs regarding potential changes to the structure of the league

Next season uncertainty

Thistle were bottom of the Championship, two points behind Queen of the South with a game in hand, when 81 per cent of clubs voted to end the season.

The new Premiership campaign is set to begin on August 1, while Championship clubs have been balloted on an October start. League One clubs, however, still do not know if they will be able to play football next season.

"We stand ready, willing and able to play, including behind closed doors. But today, we still don't know when or even if we will play football next season," Low said.

1:54 SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell is optimistic the Scottish Premiership will start its new season on August 1 as planned, but admits they may have to be flexible SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell is optimistic the Scottish Premiership will start its new season on August 1 as planned, but admits they may have to be flexible

"Does anyone in Scottish football believe we deserve to be punished with a double whammy like this? Which club would find it acceptable if they were in our shoes? Not one of them.

"Clubs need to think carefully about what their indicative vote to the SPFL will be on Monday and what will inform that decision. Everyone needs to reflect on their motives and thoughts behind their next step.

"For Thistle, if proposed reconstruction fails, the consequences of the actions visited on us by fellow clubs will be long term and serious. We will prevail because "that which does not kill us makes us stronger" but not before we suffer more pain and financial harm than is necessary or fair.

"We believe it is time for clubs to show solidarity with us as we arbitrarily and disproportionately bear the brunt of the damage being done to our game due to circumstances that are no-one's fault."