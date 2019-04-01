Gary Neville thinks Liverpool face tougher fixtures over The Run In than Tottenham and Chelsea

Gary Neville does not think Liverpool's games against top-six rivals Tottenham and Chelsea will prove to be their toughest tests over The Run In.

Liverpool edged past Spurs 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday in dramatic style to return to the top of the Premier League table.

They now have six games left to play, starting with a trip to Southampton on Friday Night Football, before hosting Chelsea and then facing Cardiff (A), Huddersfield (H), Newcastle (A) and Wolves (H).

While Chelsea are the only top-six side among Liverpool's remaining opponents, Neville thinks there could be trickier matches elsewhere for Jurgen Klopp's side.

"I don't think today is the toughest game for Liverpool," said Neville on the Gary Neville Podcast after watching Liverpool beat Tottenham.

"I think Southampton away, Cardiff away, even Newcastle away, could provide tougher and sterner opposition.

"It's those games that can sometimes freak you out a bit, especially as a couple of those teams are in relegation battles.

"We are at Southampton on Friday [on Sky Sports] and Liverpool will start as favourites, but those games can be tougher than this type of game, when everybody is up for it, the fans, the players, and it's an obvious difficult opponent.

"I don't see Tottenham and Chelsea at home as the games that will catch Liverpool out. If they are going to have a problem I think it will be those away games.

"I also think City have an advantage in the next four games as they play in front of Liverpool. I think it's always an advantage to play first so they can get the points on the board and put pressure on."

City host Cardiff on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, before playing Crystal Palace (A), Tottenham (H), Manchester United (A), Burnley (A), Leicester (H) and Brighton (A).

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher disagreed with Neville's assessment of the remaining fixtures, saying: "I think for Liverpool, they probably have the toughest game on paper out of the way, and if they get past Southampton and Chelsea and are in the same position, that's when City's tough run comes.

"But don't worry about City if you are Liverpool and vice versa.

"Both teams go about it in different ways. Liverpool probably aren't going to win too many games 4-0 or 5-0 while City, when they are on form, will win by three or four."