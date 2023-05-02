Gary Neville: Unique Erling Haaland is Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney and Ronaldo combined

Gary Neville has described Erling Haaland as "truly unique", believing the record-breaking Manchester City centre-forward to be a combination of Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney and Ronaldo in their pomp.

Pep Guardiola has warned that Haaland's second season at Manchester City could be even better than his first. Haaland is on the brink of setting a new single-season Premier League goalscoring record after a sensational first campaign at the Etihad Stadium.

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Apple Podcasts Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The prolific Norwegian netted his 34th goal of the champions' 2022-23 league programme - and his 50th overall - in Sunday's victory at Fulham.

That drew him level with joint competition record-holders Andy Cole and Alan Shearer and, with six games to play starting with Wednesday's visit of West Ham, the 22-year-old looks certain to set a formidable new benchmark.

Image: Has Haaland been the difference maker for Man City in this Premier League title race?

"We have become accustomed to watching Manchester City over the last few years and talking about the passing, possession, the brilliance of it," said the Sky Sports pundit on the Gary Neville Podcast.

"But if you ever asked me who I would rather watch out of the two teams, I would rather have watched Jurgen Klopp's style of play.

"But I love this version of Manchester City more than any other of the Pep Guardiola teams over the last four or five years. And that's because of Haaland.

"He is a battering ram of a centre-forward with a brilliant finish and is something really special. If you are watching him play, you are watching something unique. It's the same with Kevin De Bruyne, he is unique. But Haaland is truly unique.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Moyes admits it is almost impossible to stop Haaland, but insists his side will approach their game with Manchester City as they would any other game

"He's a player that very rarely graces this league, they are normally at Barcelona or Real Madrid. In time gone by, maybe they would be at PSG. But very rarely do we have a player who would be considered in the top couple in the world as they arrive.

"We normally have players who emerge into that after signing in this league. It is usually that those players would then go into those aforementioned clubs. But Haaland is a world star, who has come as a world star and is performing like a world star.

Manchester City

West Ham United Wednesday 3rd May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

"Haaland has got the finishing of Harry Kane, the power of Wayne Rooney, he is unbelievable. Even the Brazilian Ronaldo, the power that he had when he ran, the explosion off the mark. Haaland is like four players in one.

"During the season, many questioned and I was one of them: Does Pep actually like having a player like that? At times it has looked a little bit dysfunctional from how Pep likes to play.

"But it looks like that harmony is coming at the right point in the season where those moments where he delivers contribute so much more than when they had the perfection of everybody else that played."

Why everything is clicking for Man City

When City beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in February, everybody expected Guardiola's team to run away with the title from there.

But City handed initiative back to Arsenal by immediately drawing with Nottingham Forest. The reigning champions avoided such a setback against Fulham on Sunday, but Neville believes that 1-1 draw at the City Ground three months ago was a wake-up call for City.

"I saw Ilkay Gundogan's interview over the weekend and it really resonated with me," he said. "He said the Nottingham Forest game woke them up and I get that.

"There's a game where you go: 'That's enough now, enough of that rubbish. Conceding against one of the bottom teams in the league with two minutes to go?' Well done to Nottingham Forest but that's not what you do if you're at the top of the league.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Fulham against Manchester City in the Premier League

"That was the last game where Pep Guardiola was rotating and fidgeting around with his back four. Instead, it's got really serious and they've had to switch on.

"That resonates with me. Sir Alex Ferguson was a rotator and would trust the squad but then he'd say: 'Right this is it, we want seriousness and concentration'. And you'd really start to get serious. That's what they've done: Manchester City have gotten serious about their work and Arsenal have wobbled."

Neville: Arsenal need to stay in title race, strange things can happen

Image: Arsenal stormed back to the top of the Premier League by beating Chelsea on Tuesday

Neville believes Arsenal need to remain focused and "do their job" as "strange things" can still happen in this title race.

Mikel Arteta watched his Arsenal team return to the top of the Premier League table with victory over Chelsea before insisting he would not let his players' heads drop.

The Gunners were eight points clear last month but had fallen behind Manchester City following a run of four winless game - a streak that ended with a comfortable 3-1 win over the beleaguered Blues.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Arsenal against Chelsea

"I think Manchester City will win the league," said the Sky Sports pundit on the Gary Neville Podcast.

"Still, things can happen. We have seen where a powerful team goes in front but then struggle, like Arsenal have had in the last few weeks.

"The year that City won the league for the first time in 2012, United got in front of them and everyone thought: 'Oh here we go, they are going to power forwards' and they didn't, they stumbled.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he believes it is still possible to win the Premier League for the first time since 2004

"So Arsenal have got to keep going, it's about keeping teams honest at this time of the year. I use that phrase a lot with four or five games to go.

"Where you don't want to be - and I had it at my first season at Manchester United - is where we didn't win at West Ham on the final day and then Blackburn didn't win at Liverpool and if we had won, we'd have won the league.

"So you just have to make sure you do your job. And I think if you're Arsenal, make sure you are not looking back in three weeks' time thinking: 'Oh we thought we lost it. But if we had beaten Chelsea and Newcastle we would have won it as City dropped points'."

May 3: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 6: Leeds United (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm, live on Sky Sports

May 9: Real Madrid (A) - Champions League

May 13: Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 17: Real Madrid (H) - Champions League

May 21: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4pm

May 24: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

June 3: Manchester United (N) - FA Cup final, kick-off 3pm

May 7: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Brighton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Neville: Spurs are a shambolic mess! | Man City's title to lose | Haaland is truly unique, the PL is lucky to have him

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Apple Podcasts Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Gary Neville and Martin Tyler discuss a whole host of topics after a crazy game at Anfield between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

They take a look at Manchester City's pivotal victory at Fulham and how Arsenal keep battling through as they slip to second in the Premier League title race.