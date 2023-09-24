Gary Neville Podcast: Arsenal still lack composure and missing the right forward after North London derby draw with Tottenham

Gary Neville believes Arsenal still lack composure in games and are missing a forward who can anticipate where the ball is going to land in the box after an eventful 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the North London derby.

Both Bukayo Saka and Heung-Min Son scored for their respective sides in a heavyweight Super Sunday clash, although a point does neither team any favours early on in their bid for the Premier League title.

Despite the pulsating encounter, Sky Sports pundit Neville believes Arsenal need to improve their striking options with some chances not being snapped up in key moments.

He pointed towards a moment in the second half when Eddie Nketiah stood still in the box as Saka's inswinging corner was flicked on towards the far post, and another before the break when Gabriel Jesus pounced on James Maddison on the edge of Tottenham's area but wastefully fired over.

The former Manchester United defender explained on The Gary Neville podcast: "I'm not a fan of strikers who just stay in the six-yard box and grab a goal, not many of them exist anymore anyway.

"I like forwards - not strikers - ones who can move, are flexible, and can play on the left and right. But you've still got to have a couple of players in your team, at least one, who have that smell of where the ball is going to land.

"Not a poacher, the days of poachers are gone that just play off another striker and two up top. We're not in that moment anymore.

"When you think of the forward lines we've seen at Barcelona with David Villa, Pedro and Lionel Messi all those years ago - none of them are real strikers as in goal-sniffers. Sergio Aguero was, but we're not even talking about that, we're talking about someone who knows where to be.

"What I didn't used to like as a defender, but also listening to Sir Alex Ferguson, the coaches and the England coaches over the years, it always had to be that strikers had to make runs across the defender. That if it's on the other side of the pitch and it's getting crossed to the back post, you make that run into the back post.

"On a corner, on that second ball when it's getting flicked on, you've got to get in at the back post. At the end it just hit me, because I think of Ian Wright starting in and around the six-yard box because I used to mark Ian Wright at corners and he was a nightmare.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham

"He would always peel around to the back post to make sure if the ball gets glanced on, which it does, that you're there and he wasn't there. He was hanging out and didn't make that run.

"And Jesus, when he robbed Maddison, these are big moments in the game and big things. You've got to be on the move and be sniffing, smelling, anticipating, and Arsenal haven't got that.

"I really like this Arsenal team and they could go on to win a title or finish second, have a great season and win trophies without that type of player, but it became obvious in this game that it was missing. Alan Smith pointed it out on commentary too and he knows far more than I do."

'Arsenal still lack composure'

Mikel Arteta felt Arsenal lost two points in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham and said it was a tough result to take

A mere minute after Arsenal went ahead for the second time with a Saka penalty in the second half, Son equalised again at the other end, pegging the Gunners back.

Neville described it as a lack of "composure" from Arsenal, and says the squad's senior players should have been keeping the team focused on the pitch.

He said: "I want to see a composure from this Arsenal team and that's difficult because the manager's on the sideline jumping around like you wouldn't believe.

"I want to see passion, but I want to see composure and a coldness, and that feels like a contradiction. But I want to see it in the right moments at the right times.

"When they scored that second goal, Saka's penalty, which was a beautiful penalty, celebrate it, give your fans something because they want to see it means something.

Heung-Min Son responded immediately for Spurs against Arsenal, with Gary Neville wanting more composure from the Gunners

"But there should be two or three senior players in that group saying, 'Right, come on. Switch on now, we're ready and we're going to see this through'. Your mentality kicks in of knowing when a game's in danger.

"Rice had gone off at half-time and that presented a danger, so should Jorginho have been left there almost last man on the ball for Son's second equaliser? Maybe, maybe not.

"He should have done better himself, of course, but when you concede a goal a minute after one going in, that's what I'm talking about, that mentality. They didn't get set again."

Neville on Rice, Saka injuries and Man City without Rodri

Image: Declan Rice may be out for a spell after picking up a back injury against Spurs

It is just two weeks until Arsenal take on Manchester City in the Premier League, with the two teams expected to be battling for the title once again.

However, the weekend's fixtures have thrown a few spanners into the works for both teams. Rodri was shown a straight red card against Nottingham Forest, while Declan Rice and Saka were both injured on Sunday.

All three players are vital for their respective sides, and their absences could prove pivotal for how their meeting pans out, live on Sky Sports.

"I think Rodri's been sensational for City for a couple of years now," Neville said. "The development in his game over a three-, four-, five-year period has been special and he's the best in his position by a mile.

"And it will be interesting in two weeks' time without him to see whether Arsenal will also be without Declan Rice.

"The biggest problem for Arsenal is not dropping two points, it's if Saka and Rice have got four- or five-week injuries, because they are two very important players.

Manchester City's Rodri had a moment of madness as he put both his hands around the throat of Morgan Gibbs-White which resulted in a red card. Pep Guardiola then said after the match that the chaotic scenes were not the fault of his players

"Rice is a monster in there and I think they beat Spurs with him out there for the full 90 minutes. He's that type of player who just drives Arsenal forward and those corners at the end, he'll get you something. He has that in him to will a team on and get that result.

"Rodri is a wonderful player, a leader for Manchester City, and I don't know what he was doing on Saturday, it was absolute madness that and I can see why Pep Guardiola is furious with him.

"Rodri not playing now against Arsenal levels this game up because City don't have anyone who can replace him like for like. But they can't have any excuses, they've got a strong squad and they've got enough talented players to come in.

"But Haaland aside, because he's irreplaceable, the two most important players in that fixture are Rodri and Declan Rice.

"So it will be big that Rodri's missing but Arsenal need to get Rice fit for that game in two weeks."