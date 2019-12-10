Man Utd were 'out of this world' against Man City, says Jamie Carragher

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were on target at the Etihad

Jamie Carragher called Manchester United's "devastating" performance against Manchester City "out of this world" after their stunning 2-1 win at the Etihad.

United upset the odds to leave their city rivals 14 points off Premier League leaders Liverpool thanks to a blistering start, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial's goals inside the opening half hour giving them a two-goal cushion before Nicolas Otamendi had halved the deficit for the hosts five minutes from time.

It gave United back-to-back league wins for the first time this season and lift them back within five points of the top four, leaving Carragher hugely impressed on Monday Night Football.

"I think it's the best 30 minutes I've seen any team play against Manchester City in three years, taking away perhaps Pep's first year with City in 2016/17," he said. "Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League quarter-final in 2018 did really well, but this is away at the Etihad. I thought it was devastating, and it was Manchester United going back years, at their best.

"It was quality football, at what felt like 100mph. A lot has been made of Manchester City, and their press not being quite right, but I actually think Manchester City at their best would have struggled with this.

"Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James - when these three are running forward, they are as good as the City three or Liverpool three, they're just not consistent enough, that's their problem. But at the weekend they were out of this world, and City couldn't cope with them.

"Pace and movement, with players moving all over the place, and with it happening that quickly, City could never get back and organised. I thought Manchester United were absolutely outstanding and thoroughly deserved the win."

Guest pundit Rafa Benitez, whose Liverpool side were pipped to the Premier League title by United in 2009, highlighted how well they had exploited Manchester City on the break, taking further advantage of the champions' recent inability to deal with counter-attacks.

"Manchester United were very compact, knew they were a threat in attack, and though City tried to press, the pitch was too long, and they were going too late," he said. "With the pace United had, they found the space and got in behind. United were precise and were quick.

"One thing I've noticed is that Manchester United are very narrow, because they knew the inside, straight pass was the pass Manchester City wanted to play every time."

Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United the lead from the penalty spot on Saturday

Following Rashford's fine run of form in front of goal since the international break, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted there were comparisons to be drawn between his young striker and five-time Ballon D'Or winner, and former Old Trafford resident Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It's very easy to compare the two of them, yes," he said.

"Both with skills, body shape, attitude, attributes - everything. The boy has every chance in the world to become a top, top player. Let's hope he continues like this."

