More from Football

The latest #CarraChallenge XI - Champions League winners

Get your suggestions in the comments section, or tweet @SkySportsPL using #CarraChallenge

Last Updated: 03/05/20 5:31pm

Take on the latest #CarraChallenge...
Take on the latest #CarraChallenge...

Jamie Carragher has set his latest #CarraChallenge - pick an XI, but with a few crucial rules...

Carra wants you to choose 11 players, plus one sub and a manager, consisting only of Champions League winners (since its birth in 1992/92) but with only one representative from each winning club and any nationality once.

We'll show the best on The Football Show this week, weekdays on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports News from 9am to 11am.

The 13 winners of the Champions League are: Marseille, AC Milan, Ajax, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Man Utd, Bayern Munich, Porto, Liverpool, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea.

Carra's pick is a star-studded collection, including Sir Alex Ferguson as his manager, going for a diamond midfield with Didier Deschamps deep and Kaka at the top, behind both Lionel Messi and Samuel Eto'o.

Carra's team

Petr Cech (Chelsea and Czech Republic);

Moreno Torricelli (Juventus and Italy), Jurgen Kohler (Dortmund and Germany), Fernando Hierro (Real Madrid and Spain), David Alaba (Bayern Munich and Austria);

Steven Gerrard (Liverpool and England), Didier Deschamps (Marseille and France), Clarence Seedorf (Ajax and Netherlands), Kaka (AC Milan and Brazil);

Samuel Eto'o (Inter Milan and Cameroon), Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina)

Sub: Deco (Porto and Portugal)

Join the debate

Comment below to the join the debate, but please respect our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'

Have a go at your own selection in the comments section below, or tweet @SkySportsPL using the #CarraChallenge hashtag!

