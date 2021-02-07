Manchester United: Jamie Carragher says Man Utd have 'bottled' title fight

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Man Utd should not be "considered title-chasers" after 3-3 draw with Everton; Carragher believes Liverpool are the only team capable of stopping Manchester City winning the title this season

Jamie Carragher

Football Expert and Columnist

Sunday 7 February 2021 15:17, UK

Jamie Carragher on Manchester United 1:27
Jamie Carragher says Liverpool are the only team to stop Manchester City as he feels Manchester United have ‘bottled’ their chances of winning the Premier League title.

Jamie Carragher says Manchester United have "bottled" a Premier League title challenger and talked themselves out of being contenders.

"I think Man Utd have bottled it now they've got there, they've almost talked themselves out of it," said Carragher.

United could have gone level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League on Saturday evening.

But after conceding a last-minute equaliser in a 3-3 draw with Everton, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he wasn't thinking of his side as championship contenders.

"We're not talking about winning titles," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "We shouldn't even be considered as title-chasers. That's one for you [the media]."

Responding to Solskjaer's comments, Carragher concluded: "I think it's only Liverpool who can stop them - I don't think Man Utd fancy it."

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's clash with City, Carragher continued: "Listening to the comments of the Manchester United manager...Man Utd just seem happy to be involved - I cannot believe it. It's a unique season; Liverpool have no centre-backs, City have had no strikers and De Bruyne has been out. We were saying last season that City were off the boil; they're only three points better off so it shows they're still not the City of two, three years ago."

Watch: Neville's reaction to United's late setback

Neville on Man Utd v Everton 1:26
Gary Neville was critical of Manchester Utd's defence in their 3-3 draw with Everton and felt David de Gea had to do better for Dominic Calvert-Lewin's last minute equaliser.
